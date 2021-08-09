Terry Crews now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star celebrated his birthday in the most extraordinary way, as his new star was officially unveiled on Crews' 53rd birthday. Crews was on location to accept the award where he was joined by actress Tichina Arnold and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel. You can watch his speech in the video below.

"This is more than I could even ask, or dream, or think. I am living it. I am living a dream," Terry Crews said of the honor. He also credits his wife, Rebecca, for convincing him to move to Los Angeles and pursue an acting career. Fighting back tears, Crews says, "I'm so appreciative. I love her so much. We celebrated 32 years yesterday on our anniversary, and I've just got to say that there could not be a better life partner than my wife, Rebecca Crews."

A former NFL star, Crews is very well known for his role as NYPD Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the popular NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also serves as the host of the reality competition series America's Got Talent. Crews previously hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and starred on shows like Are We There Yet? and Everybody Hates Chris. His movie credits include Friday After Next, White Chicks, The Longest Yard, The Expendables, Sandy Wexler, and Deadpool 2.

Meanwhile, Crews has been emotional lately as he prepares for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to air on NBC. Following the show's cancellation at Fox after five seasons, the hit sitcom was saved by NBC where it had since been renewed through season 8. The eighth and final season is days away from premiering, and Crews has spoken about how difficult it has been to say goodbye.

"I was so sad. I mean, you spend more time with these guys than you do your own family. It's so much work but it's so fun. We laugh all day," Crews said, via Variety. "We had a lot of adjustments, a lot of somber talks. But when I look at the scripts and look at what we did, people will not be disappointed... I've been blessed to work with such amazing showrunners and writers and people who know how to entertain, but also inform."

Teasing that we'll see more of Terry Jeffords in the future, Crews added: "Something I love about TV is it actually gets more popular over time. So, in five years, we'll be even more popular than we are now. And that will be just in time for that really fabulous reunion! Everybody wants to bring it back. And I'm ready. I'm already pitching ideas. Hey, let's do a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' movie; we could do one every year!"

You can catch Crews in the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine when it premieres on NBC on Aug. 13. The actor's memoir, Tough: My Journey to True Power, is set to arrive in April 2022. Congratulations also go out to Crews for receiving his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The footage of Crews' Walk of Fame ceremony comes to us from ET Canada on YouTube.