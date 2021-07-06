Pro wrestling icon Terry Funk is trending with friends and fans of the WWE Hall of Famer paying tribute following reports that the pro wrestler is suffering from dementia. As one of the all-time greats who particularly excelled in hardcore wrestling, it's hard to imagine anything taking down the seemingly invincible wrestler. That's why it was a shock when fellow pro wrestling legend "Magnificent" Don Muraco revealed on his Magnificent podcast that Funk was currently living in an assisted living facility in Amarillo, Texas, after he was diagnosed with dementia.

PWInsider also reported that the claim was accurate, as Funk's health issues "have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vicki." Funk and his wife Vicki had been married since 1965 before she died just a few months shy of their 54th wedding anniversary in 2019. She had appeared with her husband in the 1999 pro wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat in which she expressed concerns about his health amid his plans to retire.

On Twitter, Funk's manager has sadly confirmed the news of the wrestler's condition with a post that reads: "Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!"

"Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk," the official WWE account posted in the wake of the news. "Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family."

"Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker," posted Mick Foley, one of Funk's closest friends who had many matches with the wrestling legend.

JBL, who once worked as a tag team alongside Funk in the WWE's Attitude Era, posted an image of the pair together on television once upon a time. In the tweet, JBL said, "People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness!"

"TERRY FUNK I LOVE YOU BUBBA," tweeted the Iron Sheik.

Mickie James tweeted, "Terry Funk! That's the tweet."

Another tweet from NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis adds, "Happy Birthday Terry Funk. Your contributions to our profession cannot be understated."

And a tweet from Taz, who spent many years working with Funk in ECW, reads: "Praying for Terry. I've been blessed to share a lockerroom for several years with Terry Funk in ECW. He was always so helpful, honest & great to lean on for advice. Not just an AMAZING Pro Wrestler but just a super guy! This photo is from Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo around '96."

Meanwhile, wrestling fans all over the world are also paying tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Hopefully, the love and support that's coming in will help Funk and his family as they continue to struggle through this challenging time. You can see what other fans are saying on Twitter, and the confirmation of the wrestler's illness comes to us from Terry Funk on Twitter.

Terry Funk is one of the few professional wrestlers that made me question if everyone agreed to what they were doing



barbed wire into the ropes?



This is very sad news, I have a huge amount of respect for Terry Funk, he put his body through hell for our entertainment. The term Legend gets thrown around alot these days & has lost some of its meaning but Terry is a true Legend.

I feel really bad that the legendary Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia.



Funk is an all-time legend and one of the greatest storytellers in wrestling history. He had classic match after classic match from the 70s all the way to the 2000s.



