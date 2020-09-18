It's been a very rough week in the literary world and the bad news continues with word that veteran author Terry Goodkind has passed away. Best known for penning The Sword of Truth fantasy novel series, which have collectively sold over 25 million books worldwide, Goodkind was one of today's most beloved writers. While a cause of death has not yet been revealed, a post on Goodkind's official Facebook page revealed that the author died on Thursday.

"This morning, Thursday, September 17th, we lost Terry Goodkind," the statement reads. "It is a great loss. An unimaginable loss. It is impossible to put into few words just how amazing of a man, a husband, a writer, a friend, and a human, Terry Goodkind truly was. He is already desperately missed. We are forever grateful for him having shared his life's work with all of us, as he was always grateful to be held in our hearts."

A quote from Goodkind from his book Confessor, detailing the appreciation all of us should have for life, is also included in the post.

"To exist in this vast universe for a speck of time is the great gift of life. It is our only life. The universe will go on, indifferent to our brief existence, but while we are here, we touch not just part of that vastness, but also the lives around us. Life is the gift each of us has been given. Each life is our own and no one else's. It is precious beyond all counting. It is the greatest value we can have. Cherish it for what it truly is... Your life is yours alone. Rise up and live it."

Born in 1948, Goodkind never had a formal education as he had dyslexia, making traditional learning very difficult. Initially a builder and an artist, Goodkind began writing his first novel, Wizard's First Rule, in 1993, launching the Sword of Truth series. It sold for a record price of $275,000, and Goodkind would continue the story in a long-running series of novels. He would go on to write 16 other novels along with a novella. Nearly all of his books have since made The New York Times Bestseller list.

The Sword of Truth series was also developed into a television show by producers Sam Raimi and Joshua Donen. Called Legend of the Seeker, the series premiered in 2008 and ran for two seasons before concluding in 2010. The series starred Craig Horner, Bridget Regan, Bruce Spence, Craig Parker, and Tabrett Bethell.

Goodkind had been actively working on the Sword of Truth novel series right up until his death. The newest installment of the series, Heart of Black Ice, was just published this year. A collection of new novellas dubbed The Scribbly Man will also be published in 2021.

Our thoughts at this time go out to Goodkind's wife, Jeri, along with the rest of his family and friends. His work will undeniably always be celebrated, and the legendary author will never be forgotten. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from Terry Goodkind on Facebook.