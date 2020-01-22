Terry Jones has died. Jones, one of the co-founders of Monty Python, was 77. He has seen an outpouring of love since news of his passing spread. People from all walks of entertainment, and some of those closest to him, took to pay their respects to the late actor, writer, director and historian.

The news of Terry Jones' passing has been confirmed by the BBC and his family. Jones was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, which had made it difficult for him to communicate in recent years. Terry Jones passed with his wife, Anna Soderstrom, by his side. Fellow Python member Eric Idle had this to say on Twitter.

"I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It's too sad if you knew him, but if you didn't you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us."

Monty Python was founded by Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese. The group rose to fame with their sketch show, Monty Python's Flying Circus, which aired from 1969 to 1974. The group also produced several movies, including 1971's And Now for Something Completely Different, 1975's Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1979's Life of Brian and 1983's The Meaning of Life. Cleese had this to say on Twitter.

"Just heard about Terry J. It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection. Two down, four to go"

Terry Jones was known for often playing middle-aged female characters, such as in Life of Brian when he delivered the famous line, "He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy." Outside of his work on screen, Jones also directed both Monty Python and the Holy Grail as well as Life of Brian Outside of Python, he directed projects such as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and Absolutely Anything. Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver filmmaker Edgar Wright was amongst those who paid tribute to Jones and had this to say on Twitter.

"A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed."

Aside from his comedic work, Terry Jones also became a noted historian, wrote more than 20 children's books and a newspaper columnist. RIP, Terry Jones. Feel free to check out some of our collected tributes from Twitter below.

