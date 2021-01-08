Tessa Thompson says that she was hit by a "monster truck" in her New Year's Eve car accident. The Thor: Love and Thunder star is currently preparing to fly out to Australia to begin filming on the sequel. Her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, have already started their quarantine process after landing in Australia earlier today.

Like millions of others across the world, Tessa Thompson wanted to do something for New Year's, but she wanted to do so safely. Tessa Thompson revealed the story during a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "I have been staying in, although for New Year's Eve I thought 'What could be safe? I could drive from my house to one other house,'" she said. "So I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought 'This will be totally safe because I won't see anybody.' But I got into a car accident. So I did have a socially distanced interaction. Yeah, I got hit by a big Monster Truck on the highway." With that being said, Thompson is lucky that she was not injured in the accident.

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't exactly sure what Tessa Thompson meant by a "monster truck," so she went into some more detail about the situation. "Let's put it this way: it is as 'Monster' as a truck could be, driving with a commercial license," she explained. "But yeah, I got hit. But I'm safe (obviously), and actually the driver was very lovely in the end." Thompson went on to say that living in Los Angeles has almost normalized car accidents for her. "After this year I have so much gratitude for just being alive, I was sort of the sweetest, loveliest accident of all the ones I've had, in a way. It also made total sense: the only way to end this year would be to get in a car accident," Thompson concluded.

Tessa Thompson went on to tell Jimmy Kimmel, "I leave for Australia on Monday, so in a couple of days." She went on to detail the process for the two-week quarantine upon arriving in Australia, noting, "You get escorted by police to a quarantine facility and stay there for 14 days while you're monitored. And then, once you're out, it's sort of things back to somewhat normal." Kimmel then asked if there was anything that the actress was looking forward to after her quarantine. "Well this is irregular, but in Australia they have these things called jaffles, they're like sandwiches without crust," said Thompson. "They feel like a Hot Pocket as a sandwich. I want to have one of those, because I remember them being delicious."

It sounds like Thor: Love and Thunder will begin rolling cameras in the next few weeks, after the stars get finished with their two-week quarantine process. From there, set photos will more than likely find their way online, which may tease some story details about the highly anticipated sequel, which is set to be directed by Taika Waititi. In the meantime, you can check out the whole interview with Tessa Thompson above, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.