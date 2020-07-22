Taron Egerton has lined up his next movie. The Kingsman star is set to play the lead in a Tetris movie about the popular video game. This is set to be a biopic chronicling the complicated and messy rights battle ensued over the popular puzzle game in the late 80s. It is worth noting that another movie based on the game was being planned as far back as 2014, which was viewed as a massive sci-fi/adventure flick. This is a markedly different project.

According to several reports, Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the movie, which is simply titled Tetris, as Henk Rogers. The man had an important part to play in the history of the Video Game. Late media mogul Robert Maxwell and his son Kevin were in control of a Soviet computer programing agency, as well as software companies, controlled the property, with Nintendo publishing video games that were created by Alexey Pajitnov. Up to that point, Pajitnov hadn't seen a dime for his work. Ultimately, after a lengthy battle, Rogers and Pajitnov secured the rights and co-founded The Tetris Company.

Jon S. Baird, who most recently directed the biopic Stan & Ollie, is set to direct. It's expected that production will begin in the fall, with safety measures in place. Leonard Blavatnik and Matthew Vaughn are on board as producers. As it happens, Vaughn and Taron Egerton have a good working relationship with one another, as he is the director behind the Kingsman franchise. Egerton stars as Eggsy in the movies and is expected to return to the role for Kingsman 3.

This will mark the first major role Taron Egerton has taken on since playing Elton John in the Oscar-winning Rocketman. The actor is also in talks to star in the upcoming remake of Little Shop of Horrors. Some of Egerton's other roles include Eddie the Eagle and Robin Hood. As a voice actor, Egerton starred in Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, as well as the animated movie Sing, which was a big hit. Egerton is reprising the role for Sing 2, which will arrive next year.

When the idea of a Tetris movie was floated several years back, it perplexed many onlookers. Granted, video game movies have come a long way in recent years, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of mileage one can get out of fitting blocks together to make lines disappear. But the idea of taking a look at the behind the scenes drama concerning one of the most enduring titles in the history of gaming seems appealing. The story was previously documented by author Brian "Box" Brown in his acclaimed 2016 book, Tetris: The Games People Play.

Other key roles need to be filled ahead of production, so we should be learning more as the targeted filming date approaches. There is no word yet on a potential release date, though if production does indeed get underway later this year, later 2021 or early 2022 seems within reach. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by The List.