At one point or another we have all wanted to pet Cujo or cuddle the Husky puppy from ﻿The Sixth Sense﻿. Well, as of 2019 that dream can be a reality thanks to the two sisters, Jaime and Tami, who founded ﻿﻿Texas ChainPaw Massacre. The duo have made it their goal to help boost adoptions by showcasing animals that look like famous horror movie pets on their Twitter and Instagram. They have no shelter of their own yet, but the possibility for one is there as they grow their nonprofit.

I personally reached out to Jaime and Tami to ask them about ﻿Texas ChainPaw Massacre ﻿and how it started; they had this to say.

"We are giant horror and animal lovers and something that always drives us crazy is the number of under-appreciated animals that are included in horror movies purely for emotional manipulation. We love animals and hate to see them used solely for this purpose so we thought it would be a cute idea to give them the attention they deserve while also bringing awareness to something that means so much to us: animal rescue. Helping animals get adopted is our main purpose but we also enjoy that we can bring levity and happiness to a community [horror films] that has meant so much to us over the years. Combining two passions of ours is a dream come true!"

The amount of different horror movies that Texas ChainPaw Massacre references in their posts is truly limitless. Most recently they featured a Dobermann named Nelson that resembled Chewy from ﻿Urban Legend: Bloody Mary.

The Licked Hand is our least favorite urban legend because all versions end in dog death/mutilation. Poor Chewy couldn't escape this fate in "Urban Legend: Bloody Mary" (2005). Adopt NELSON but let him sleep ON the bed so you KNOW who's licking your hand. https://t.co/a6N778XqKupic.twitter.com/A1M6x607Ku — Texas ChainPaw Massacre (@txchainpawmass) May 17, 2021

Living up to their namesake, they featured little Sebastian, a true twin to the dog from ﻿Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)﻿.

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003) might be the only time the Sawyers (Hewitts here) are shown with a dog, which gives us all kinds of mixed feelings. Here's hoping they treat the dog as family & not as food. Adopt SABASTIAN & treat him like family.https://t.co/UufQY4ZnRSpic.twitter.com/80ML7WukmN — Texas ChainPaw Massacre (@txchainpawmass) May 3, 2021

While clicking through the adoption links to see more images of these horrifyingly cute pets, I found that many of them have already been adopted. Surely, the influence of Texas ChainPaw Massacre﻿ can be thanked for many of these adoptions. On top of helping our furry friends find forever homes, they also actively engage with their followers; and even if you aren't looking to adopt right now, you can always follow their pages for cute pictures of pets and nostalgic horror movie references. It is clear that the love for Texas ChainPaw Massacre and the work they do is abundant, and their fans are NOT afraid to show it.

This is WONDERFUL!!!



Just bookmarked your tweet to share soon, thank you!



🎃🖤🎃#MutantFam — The Mutant Fam (@TheMutantFam) May 1, 2021

I’m in love with this account that finds forever homes for pets that have horror movie lookalikes! 😍

An older post of theirs but it is uncanny how much this pup looks like the one in The Lodge! Thankful that Baby will end up in a much better place than poor Grady did https://t.co/gdUnN4Kgbg — Steph (@StephFishFish) May 12, 2021

This is the best thing on the internet today. https://t.co/31ADAvagAd — Lanna (@Heliotroped) May 12, 2021

Jaime and Tami would also like to say, "Thank you [to their followers] for continuing to prove that the horror community is the coolest, most caring, and inspiring group of people. We've been horror fans our whole lives and it never ceases to amaze us how compassionate the community is."

﻿Texas ChainPaw Massacre ﻿has also come up with their own stylish merch designs for a range of items from t-shirts to travel mugs. The proceeds from this go to various animal charities, like Korean K9 ﻿Rescue based out of NYC, and also helps to provide a free sticker to anyone who sends Texas ChainPaw Massacre ﻿a DM on Twitter or Instagram with their information. They will mail you the sticker and all you have to do is upload and tag them in a photo of your pet with the sticker. Check out Texas ChainPaw Massacre on Twitter and Instagram.