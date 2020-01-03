The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most cherished and influential horror movies of all time. For those who truly adore Tobe Hooper's iconic 1974 slasher, a pretty incredible opportunity has just come up. This March, a select few fans with some extra cash to spare will have the chance to stay in the actual house the movie was filmed in while watching several entries from the franchise during an overnight experience.

The folks at On Set Cinema have chosen this as their latest endeavor. The series sets up unique experiences centered around horror classics at the actual filming locations. In this case, fans can journey to Kingsland, Texas to stay the night in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre house. Currently, the building houses the Grand Central Cafe, but they will be closing shop for a couple of days to make room for this experience. Here's how On Set Cinema describes what to expect.

"I will be setting up a TV inside the room where the infamous dining room scene took place and we'll have a Texas Chain Saw-a-thon all night long! ...we can watch the original on repeat, or the entire series from start to finish ...OR just skip everything and watch The Next Generation over and over again. Fans will be able to hang out and sleep wherever they want inside the house ...in the hallway where we first see Leatherface emerge from the doorway and smash Kirk in the head with the sledgehammer, or in the room that was filled with bones and chicken feathers discovered by Pam just before she gets snatched up and hung on the hook, or even upstairs where Sally finds Grandpa in the rocking chair. There will also be games (horror games, board games, video games, etc) and of course a BBQ dinner with headcheese on the side!"

The event will take place on both Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30. There are a couple of important items of note. For one, only 13 spots are available each night. So those who wish to live a night in Leatherface's old stomping grounds would do well to act fast. To that point, this experience isn't going to come cheap, as admission is $475.

For that price, guests will get an overnight stay at the iconic house. Though, it's noted guests must bring their own blankets, pillows and other necessary items for sleeping, as those arrangements aren't being provided. Games, movie showings, a BBQ dinner, drinks, snacks and a goodie bag are also included. So, yes, it's a decent chunk of change, but it's a pretty inclusive experience.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, released in 1974, was made on a shoestring budget and went on to become a smash hit. More importantly, it remains a stone-cold cinematic classic that, in many ways, transcends the horror genre. As such, this experience will allow people to truly experience a bit of cinematic history in a very unique way. Those interested in taking part can head on over to the On Set Cinema website for details and tickets.