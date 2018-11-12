It's a good thing Renée Zellweger has finally come to terms with her starring role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation because we're getting an awesome blu-ray collector's edition from Scream Factory of the 80s cult classic this December.

If looks could kill, he wouldn't need a chainsaw. "Leatherface" is BACK! Scream Factory proudly presents the fourth installment of the terrifying franchise Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation makes its blu-ray debut in North America on December 11, 2018 and is presented in an ultimate collector's edition featuring both the theatrical and director's cuts, with loads of new extras including new audio commentary and interviews with cast and crew.

When a helpful family invites two lost couples in for a good ol' down-home massacre, the prom night teens find themselves all dressed up ... with no place to escape. To their dismay, the old farmhouse is home to Leatherface and his insane family of cannibalistic psychopaths. Featuring fast-paced fun, standout stars and a horrific helping of the franchise's own brand of gore, the "fourth Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie takes a comedic turn even more pronounced than the previous two combined!" (The Terror Trap)

Special Features:

· Two Cuts of the Film - the theatrical cut (87 minutes - HD) and the director's cut (93 minutes - HD with standard definition inserts)

· NEW Audio Commentary with writer/director Kim Henkel (on Director's Cut)

· NEW The Buzz is Back - an interview with Director of Photography Levie Isaacks

· NEW Marked for Death - an interview with actor Tyler Shea Cone

· NEW If Looks Could Kill: The Return of a "Chainsaw Massacre" - an interview with special makeup effects artist J.M. Logan and production designer Deborah Pastor

· Still Gallery

· Theatrical Trailer

Everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath, Leatherface, is back for more prom-night gore, and this time he's joined by his bloodthirsty family. Four stranded yet carefree teens are taken in by a backwoods family, clueless of their host family's grisly habits. The terrified youths, including sweet Jenny, try to escape from Leatherface and his crazed clan, including the bionic Vilmer.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation is rated R for demented mayhem and torture, and for strong language.