The first poster for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has been revealed. The poster was revealed as part of a tie in with the upcoming Call of Duty The Haunting of Verdansk" seasonal event, which features Leatherface. Legendary Pictures is currently in the process of bringing back the iconic franchise, with a new installment kicking off filming over the summer. Things got off to a bumpy start with an unexpected director change right off the bat. But things seem to be on track now as Legendary Pictures has launched an official website for the movie, which also brings with it a new poster, heralding the return of Leatherface.

Legendary's website, when visited, slowly reveals the new poster. A colorful yet bleak version of Leatherface's iconic skin mask appears against a black background. There is also some text at the bottom that helps set up the connection between the reboot and director Tobe Hooper's original 1974 classic, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The text on the poster reads as follows.

"In 1974 the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American History. In 2021, the face of madness returns."

Not much has been revealed in terms of specifics with the reboot but it is said to be set in the present day. Production is taking place in Bulgaria. Originally, directors Andy and Ryan Tohill were on board to helm the latest entry in the franchise. But just a week into production they exited, with David Blue Garcia taking over and starting from scratch. Garcia previously helmed Tejano, which debuted on HBO earlier this year. Chris Devlin penned the screenplay. The cast includes Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows) and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace). Fede Alvarez of Don't Breathe and Evil Dead fame is on board as a producer.

Call of Duty's The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event, runs October 20 through November 3. It includes a special Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle that allows video game players to play as the iconic killer. The legacy of this cannibalistic maniac will live on through the "Leatherface" skin for Velikan, as well as the "Family Heirloom" LMG blueprint, complete with a unique Stock attachment that allows an operator to wield the weapon like a chainsaw, along with additional The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed items. On the new website, fans can also enter their email to receive the motion teaser poster featured on the website and a code redeemable for an exclusive Call of Duty calling card.

The most recent entry in the franchise was Leatherface, a prequel that was met with a tepid response upon its debut in 2017. One question that remains is how Legendary intends to release and distribute the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. Movie theaters are facing an uncertain future and the release calendar is quite crowded next year due to so many movies being delayed. No release date has been set by the studio but it seems possible, if not likely, that the reboot will do a mix of traditional theaters with a premium VOD release, depending on how things shake out. You can check out the poster for yourself, which comes from TexasChainsaw.com.