Legendary's Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has severed ties with directors Andy and Ryan Tohill one week into production. The studio has scrapped the first week's footage and replaced the directors with David Blue Garcia. The upcoming movie will be a direct sequel to the 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed original, and it has a lot of hype surrounding it. The studio was reportedly not excited by what they saw from the Tohills in the first week and decided to scrap everything before they got too far in the process.

Production on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is on pause this week while they wait for new director David Blue Garcia to get brought up to speed. The Texas-based director is heading out to Bulgaria, which is where the reboot is shooting. Sources close to the project claim that the decision to start from scratch was made less than 48 hours ago. The reboot will reportedly still use Chris Thomas Devlin's original script, though that has not been officially confirmed.

David Blue Garcia broke out with his feature debut, the $58,000 budget Tejano, which premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival. It can now be streamed on HBO and HBO Max. Before jumping into features, Garcia was working on commercials. As for Andy and Ryan Tohill, they have yet to make a statement about abruptly exiting the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez is producing the upcoming reboot through his Bad Hombre company. Earlier this year, Alvarez said that "the Tohills' vision is exactly what the fans want. It's violent, exciting, and so depraved that it will stay with you forever." Apparently the directing duo were not able to translate their ideas on to the screen.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot cast is led by Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), and Moe Dunford (Vikings). Legendary is taking a cue from Blumhouse and their Halloween reboots by ignoring previous sequels and bringing Leatherface into current times. The goal is obviously to capture some of the same success that Blumhouse has been enjoying, though it is unclear if horror fans will embrace the new take on the classic character.

As of this writing, Legendary has not addressed the behind-the-scenes changes on their Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. With that being said, we should get some news in the coming days, if production expects to ramp back up again in the next week or so. It seems that the studio does not want to skip a beat, which should be interesting to see when all is said and done. Regardless, they are lucky to be working at all at this point in time since most Hollywood productions are still grounded due to the current public health crisis. Deadline was the first to announce that the Tohills have exited the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot.