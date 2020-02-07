The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has found its directors. Ryan and Andy Tohill are all set to direct from a script written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues are producing the long-awaited project through their Bad Hombre banner. The horror genre has been able to make some big money at the box office over the past few years, thanks to a resurgence in popularity. The remakes and reboots seem to all find some success with a fraction of the normal big screen budgets.

Ryan Tohill and Andy Tohill are from Ireland and only have one feature to their names, which is The Dig. As for what the story will be about this time around, the details are being kept under wraps. However, Fede Alvarez had some words of encouragement over the Tohills taking on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. "The Tohill's vision is exactly what the fans want," Alvarez said in a statement. "It's violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever." While the statement is vague, it is also promising.

The original version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by Tobe Hooper and debuted in 1974. The story followed a group of friends who encounter a horrific family of cannibals in middle-of-nowhere Texas. It quickly became a horror classic and is highly regarded today. The chainsaw wielding Leatherface is a horror icon. There were three direct sequels, each varying in quality over the years. With that being said, there have been a grip of other movies, including a 2003 reboot, that have been released since 1974. Will the new reboot be able to hold its own?

Horror fans were skeptical about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot when the news was first revealed. However, having Fede Alvarez's name attached seemed to ease some of that discomfort. Now, there seems to be a genuine excitement about the project, which more than likely has to do with younger generations getting into the horror genre and its roots. Now, with the Tohills on board, things are about to get very interesting. The young directors could very well end up taking the franchise to somewhere new, which would be refreshing.

The Dig is a thriller that followed an amnesiac murderer, who was recently released from prison. He is forced to dig up a body he can't remember. This kind of thing could be well-suited for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The directors could follow suit and do something like the latest Halloween sequel, which is spawning two more installments. Whatever the case may be, horror fans might be looking forward to seeing what the franchise looks like in 2020, especially with all of the reboots and remakes currently floating around. No production start or release date has been announced at this time. Expect some casting to be revealed in the coming months. Variety was the first to report on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot and its directors.