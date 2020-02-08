In November of last year, Legendary Pictures announced that it would be bringing Texas Chainsaw Massacre back to the big screen in the form of a reboot. Yesterday it was reported that this new Leatherface movie will have the directing duo of Ryan and Andy Tohill at the helm. Now we have word that Legendary plans to relaunch this longstanding horror series to give Leatherface a whole new franchise that isn't connected to anything that has come before it.

Legendary Pictures is hoping to use the reboot as a launchpad for an all-new series of movies based around the chainsaw-wielding psycho and his cannibalistic family, but it isn't yet known if that means going all the way back to the 70s, where the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre started, and many of the most recent reboots and sequels have gone back to. Or if this will be a modern day update for the flesh hungry monster and his clan.

Previously Ryan Tohill has worked in the art department of several prominent TV productions including HBO's Game of Thrones, and BBC crime dramas Line of Duty and The Fall, as well as several movies such as comedy-drama Philomena. His brother, Andy Tohill, has made his career as an editor for several television documentaries.

The directing duo began their filmmaking partnership with a series of short films, winning them several awards over the festival circuit, with them being named best newcomer directors at the Cornwall Film Festival.

The brotherly directors then followed this up with their first feature, The Dig, which premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh back in 2018, and went on to win the Best Irish Feature. It was then accepted at the Toronto International Film Festival and scored a nomination at the British Independent Film Awards that same year. The Dig went on to be distributed in the United Kingdom by Element Pictures and then in the United States by Electric Entertainment. The thriller was very well received by critics and put the Tohill brothers on the map, demonstrating their skill in creating an eerie, intense atmosphere, perfect for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot.

Fede Alvarez is one of the producers on board for the upcoming reboot, with his direction of other horror flicks, including the 2013 remake of Evil Dead and 2016's Don't Breathe, proving that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is seemingly in pretty safe hands. Alvarez has spoken about the movie recently, lavishing praise on the Tohill brothers' vision.

"The [Tohills'] vision is exactly what the fans want. It's violent, exciting, and so depraved that it will stay with you forever."

The original 1974 Tobe Hooper movie followed two siblings and three of their friends en route to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, who end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and must survive the terrors of Leatherface and his family. Just as Hitchcock's Psycho was based on the life of deeply disturbed farmer Ed Gein, so is this story of depravity and dementia. Though the film did not enjoy immediate success at the box office, it has since gathered a hefty cult following, with the movie considered by many to be one of the greatest examples of the horror genre.

Since the first movie, several prequels, sequels and reboots have followed, including Texas Chainsaw 3D, Leatherface and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is being written by Chris Thomas Devlin. There is currently no official release date or cast list available, but with the Tohill brothers on board things are shaping up nicely. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.