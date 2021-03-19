Fresh meat is on the menu today, as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has found its new incarnations of Sally Hardesty and Leatherface in Olwen Fouéré and Mark Burnham, respectively. Previously, it had been confirmed that the next installment of the long-running horror franchise will serve as a sequel to the original movie set in the present day with an "old man Leatherface" serving as the antagonist. Now, Bloody Disgusting reports that Fouéré will be playing an older version of Sally, the original's sole survivor, in the upcoming sequel.

In the original movie, Sally was played by Marilyn Burns with the character surviving to the very end. She was not featured in the first sequel, and a wall of text at the start of Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III would claim that Sally had since died in a private healthcare facility. Burns would make appearances as other characters in The Next Generation and Texas Chainsaw 3D, but Sally herself has not been featured in any Texas Chainsaw movies since the original. Sadly, Burns passed away in 2014.

Alongside Olwen Fouere, Bloody Disgusting has also confirmed that Mark Burnham (Snowfall) will also star as the new Leatherface. Starring opposite Burns as Sally, Gunnar Hansen was the first actor to play the iconic chainsaw-wielding maniac in the 1974 original. Hansen would make a special appearance as a relative of Leatherface in the 2013 standalone sequel Texas Chainsaw 3D before he died in 2015. Dan Yeager played Leatherface in that movie, and other actors to wear the face-mask include Bill Johnson, R.A. Mihailoff, Robert Jacks, Andrew Bryniarski, and Sam Strike.

Fede Alvarez produces with Bad Hombre's Rodolfo Sayagues, and Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy via their Exurbia Films. David Blue Garcia (Tejano) directs The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the screenplay. Plot details are unclear beyond that the story will bring back the original final girl alongside the return of old man Leatherface. The cast also includes Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), and Moe Dunford (Vikings).

Inspired by the real-life crimes of Ed Gein, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by Tobe Hooper. Starring alongside Burns and Hansen were Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, Allen Danziger, William Vail, Teri McMinn, and John Dugan. It follows a group of teenagers targeted by a family of cannibals when they wind up stranded at a desolate Texas farm.

The low budget horror is widely regarded as one of the genre's all-time greatest movies, inspiring an ongoing franchise filled with various reboots and sequels. In 1986, original director Tobe Hooper helmed the first sequel of the franchise, while subsequent installments reimagined the family with standalone storylines. The last installment of the franchise, a prequel called Leatherface, was released in 2017. It appears as if the upcoming sequel from Legendary will only acknowledge the 1974 original. As of now, a release date hasn't yet been set for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but the new movie from Legendary will be released sometime in 2021.