The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot has officially been rated R. While this news is not exactly surprising, given the gritty nature of the horrific crimes committed by Leatherface and his family in every installment of the series, it can still be considered good news for fans concerned that it just might have gone PG-13. Per the MPAA, the movie is officially rated R for "strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language."

This news also seems to confirm that the official title for the reboot/sequel is simply Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It's a similar approach to the Halloween franchise, which titled the 2018 movie as simply Halloween as well, even though it served as a sequel to the original movie. That is also going to be the case with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will only acknowledge the first TCM movie and none of the other sequels. Like Halloween, the new TCM is also ignoring a previous reboot, meaning this will be the third movie with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre title.

While the new reboot continues the story of the original 1974 movie directed by Tobe Hooper, it will be featuring new actors in the roles. Mark Burnham (Lowlife) will be playing Leatherface, taking over the role originally played by late horror legend Gunnar Hansen. Sally Hardesty, the final girl of the first movie played by iconic scream queen Marilyn Burns, will be portrayed by Olwen Fouéré (Mandy).

Also starring in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre are Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Moe Dunford, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, and Jolyon Coy. David Blue Garcia directs using a screenplay penned by Chris Thomas Devlin. Evil Dead remake helmer Fede Alvarez produced the project.

There have been many installments of the TCM franchise, but the first movie, originally titled as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is still widely regarded as the best of them all. Inspired by the real-life crimes of necrophile Ed Gein, the movie follows a group of friends traveling through Texas who fall prey to a family of cannibals in remote Texas. Despite its low budget, the movie has been praised for its acting and atmosphere with many horror fans considering the title among the scariest horror movies ever made.

In previous sequels, the story has always felt a bit loose from one installment to the next, so in some ways, nearly every title has felt like its own Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. Officially, the franchise was rebooted in 2003 with the movie taking the story back to the 1970s with all-new characters. That movie got its own prequel, The Beginning, before the franchise revisited the original timeline with Texas Chainsaw 3D. Featuring another new continuity, the prequel Leatherface was also released in 2017.

Critical reception has been all over the place in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, so it will be interesting to see how the upcoming reboot turns out. Hopefully, an official trailer won't be too far away now that the movie has an official rating. This information comes to us from FilmRatings.com.