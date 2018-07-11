The Thai soccer team that was trapped in a cave for 18 days could soon have their story told on the big screen. The team was recently rescued and the incident gained the attention of the entire world. The 12 soccer players and their coach started their hike through the Tham Luang cave system in what was originally set to be a team building exercise. However, after massive amounts of rain, the cave filled up with water, trapping the team and their coach. Now that everybody has been rescued, Pure Flix Entertainment, an Arizona-based Christian film studio, says that it's actively seeking the rights to make a Thai Cave Rescue Movie.

Pure Flix co-founder and CEO Michael Scott announced plans to turn the Thai cave rescue into a movie. Scott, not to be confused with the character from The Office, is partly based in Thailand and says that, "The bravery and heroism I've witnessed is incredibly inspiring," and then states that Pure Flix is looking into acquiring the rights to make the film about the rescue mission. The studio's co-founder, David White, reveals that they've already started their search for actors, writers, and directors.

Pure Flix's co-founder David White also said that Michael Scott has been in Thailand to interview the divers and other rescue members at the scene. Scott says that his wife was a friend of volunteer rescue diver Saman Kunan, the former Thai navy SEAL who died last week in an attempt to place oxygen tanks deep within the cave. Pure Flix is known for their faith-based movies that spread the Christian message, but Scott maintains that the Thai cave rescue movie won't be a Christian movie and will instead be an inspirational tale.

There's a lot of people looking in to making a movie about the Thai cave rescues to turn the story into books and television shows as well. If that's not enough, officials are already looking to turn the site into a "world-class tourist attraction" as well. While this is all based off of the success of the mission, many believe that the quick ideas for tourism and films is more than a little insensitive and disrespectful to the life of Saman Kunan. Regardless, Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that they will begin to promote the cave for tourism purposes.

The Discovery Channel will be airing a special about the Thai cave rescues entitled Operation Thai Cave Rescue on July 13th. For now, the race is on to get the story turned into a major motion picture. Let's just hope that Pure Flix and anybody else that's trying to make a movie about the incident allow the soccer players and coach some time to recuperate before bombarding them for details about their situation. You can read more about the Thai cave rescue movie that Pure Flix intends to make over at The Wall Street Journal.