It's Thandie Newton no more. For her entire career, Thandiwe Newton has gone with her name misspelled in movie and TV credits. Currently starring on the hit HBO series Westworld, the actress has decided to take her real name back. From here on out, Thandiwe will be spelled correctly.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Thandiwe Newton goes deep into conversation on topics of racism in Hollywood and the sexual harassment she's faced on a constant basis being a female in the entertainment industry. She explains how she's begun to fully assert herself, not just for her own wellbeing but also for her daughter, who is an up-and-coming actress named Nico Parker.

Thandiwe declared that she will 'talk until the cows come home' if she spots any type of abuse coming from Hollywood. The actress expresses a regained confidence in her career. This has made the actress stop pretending that racism doesn't exist in her chosen career field. She offers these thoughts.

"The thing I'm most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me. And to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as 'others', which is what happens when you're the only one."

After making this statement, she announced that she will forever be known as Thandiwe Newton moving forward. And all of her future film and TV credits will reflect this change. Newton explains that the W in her name was carelessly left out in her very first entertainment credit. And it was never corrected in any of the movies she appeared in moving forward. She says this about reverting back to her original true name.

"That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine."

More recently, Thandiwe Newton called out her Mission: Impossible 2 co-star Tom Cruise for his behavior on set. The positive response the actress got surprised her. She says, "I was surprised by the appreciation I had go. I thought that I would be in trouble because that's kind of what I'm used to."

Thandiwe Newton's name has already been changed on IMDb. It appears that Reminiscence, an upcoming sci-fi romance thriller directed by Lisa Joy, will be the first movie credit that spells the actress' name correctly. She stars in the movie with Rebecca Ferguson, Natalie Martinez and Hugh Jackman. She also has the thriller God's Country and All the Old Knives currently in post-production.

Newton was most recently seen as Maeve Millay in Westworld, which she has starred in the past three seasons. Her daughter Nico Parker made her acting debut in Disney's 2019 live-action adaption of Dumbo. She will next be see in the TV miniseries The Third Day. This story originated at Vogue UK.