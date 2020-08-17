We are still a few months away from Thanksgiving but, in the world of commerce, it's never too early to get a jump on the competition. Case in point, Brach's has released a new product, Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. The new candy packs an entire Thanksgiving dinner into a single bag, featuring candy corn flavored like popular items one might find at a holiday feast.

The candy is now available at Walgreens stores. Flavors included in the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn include Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing. Per the company's website, here is a description of the holiday treat.

"A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. Brach's Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie."

Candy corn is often associated with the fall season, though more commonly with Halloween. The notion of packing flavors that aren't typically infused with sweets to capitalize on Thanksgiving is, to say the least, a unique idea. Whether or not it's a good idea will largely depend on one's individual palate. Mariah Havens, senior brand manager of seasonal marketing for Ferrara Candy, had this to say in a statement.

"When it comes to a seasonal staple like candy corn, Ferrara is No.1 and Brach's has been selling our classic candy corn since the 1950s. We're always innovating with trends and fun flavors, and we know this year is different than anything we've ever seen, much like our new Turkey Dinner candy corn, which includes a full-course meal of traditional Thanksgiving favorites."

Though controversial in the world of sweets, candy corn is immensely popular. It ranks as one of the most hated types of candy in the U.S, according to CandyStore.com. Be that as it may, it is the most popular candy in seven states and sixth overall across the country as of 2018. Clair Robins of CandyStore.com had this to say about it a couple of years back.

"People love to love it and love to hate it. Buyers vote with their wallets, whereas haters don't have that option. You can't negative buy something just to demonstrate your hate for it. The haters are more vocal, so that's why you see them on the Worst Halloween candy list. They respond to our surveys with violent vitriol."

Lover it or hate it, candy corn is tremendously popular and likely isn't going to disappear anytime soon. But that doesn't mean it can't evolve to be relevant for different holidays, even if that evolution could be considered questionable by some. The Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is available in 12 oz bags. Each serving, roughly 11 pieces, contains 110 calories. It is available at Walgreens now. For more information, you can head on over to Brachs.com.