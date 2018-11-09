Michael Myers had his time to shine this past October. Now it's time for him to move over and let some of the other holiday horror icons have their fun. First up it's Turkie, from the immortal Thanksgiving cult classic Thankskilling which made its audacious debut back in 2008. In celebration of his tenth anniversary, Turkie is getting his very own blood-splattered horror T-shirt.

This must-own Thankskilling T-shirt is arriving just in time for the holidays, and is available for pre-order now from Pizza Party Printing. It shows Turkie in all his glory, wielding his chainsaw in a wave of blood, the ancient Totem warning of the curse that will bring back this angry turkey for revenge. Pizza Party Printing have this to say about this masterpiece of a shirt.

"Gobble gobble, motherf&%kers! Piss on the grave of an evil turkey and grab one of our officially licensed ThanksKilling shirts! Designed by our own Jimmy Giegerich, this shirt comes printed on a 100% cotton black tee. This item is available for pre-order. Pre-orders end on November 18th. Please allow 2-3 weeks for production time before your order ships."

Turkeyologists all over the world know it as...ThanksKilling! Someone over at Pizza Party Printing must've urinated on an ancient evil turkey burial ground or something, because they've just unleashed their officially-licensed ThanksKilling shirt, just in time for the holidays! The shirt is only $25, and is sure to be a big hit at your next Thanksgiving day dinner or any holiday party.

Thankskilling follows a possessed turkey who terrorizes five college students during Thanksgiving break. It's filled to the brim with obnoxious humor, tons of gore, and a new horror icon that will have you rethinking your choice of meal on Thanksgiving day. The movie proved to be a cult hit, and went onto spawn the sequel ThanksKilling 3. There is some interesting lore about what happened to Thankskilling 2, but it pretty much went the way of The Exorcist II and was gobbled up in a space vacuum never to be seen again. Perhaps one day, it will emerge as a long lost movie?

For now, we'll have to be happy with Thankskilling and Thankskilling 3. There will never be a better time to celebrate Turkie and his dastardly deeds, so why not slip into this amazing T-shirt before you settle into your holiday dinner. It's sure to get your Satanic aunties all riled up, and the Vegan barista you've been eyeing down at the local Coffee shop will probably really dig it.

You can check out the front of the shirt, which features new art from Jimmy Giegerich, and then check out the back, which has a NSFW message to all the dirty turkey eaters out there who're making life hard for a bird these next couple of months. Order now over at Pizza Party Printing.