Thanos has been lurking in the shadows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he first appeared back in 2012's Avengers, in a post-credit scene when Damion Poitier was portraying the character. Josh Brolin took over the character for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and again in Avengers: Age of Ultron for brief moments, but Infinity War will be the most that we've ever seen of the character with the still untitled Avengers 4 coming next year. Now, Josh Brolin has hinted that the Mad Titan won't be making it out of the fourth movie alive.

In a recently released interview, Josh Brolin reveals that he likes the Thanos role because it is "finite." The interview took place on the set of Infinity War over the summer and Brolin was asked about juggling Deadpool 2 and the MCU altogether. Apparently, it wasn't very hard for Brolin because he doesn't see Thanos getting into the franchise business. He explains.

"I don't like the idea of a franchise, personally. That's what makes the Thanos thing really great. It's a finite thing, and I like that."

Though he doesn't like the idea of the franchise, he has signed on to star in four movies as Cable in the Deadpool and X-Force movies. However, it doesn't seem like Thanos will appear in the next phase of the MCU, which is a bit different than how the character appears in the comics. The villain always seems to be lurking in the comics, coming back after getting defeated by the Avengers. But, the stakes do seem to be a lot higher for all of the characters in the MCU this time around.

In another recent interview, Josh Brolin revealed that he likes playing Thanos better than Cable, which was a surprise to him because he felt funny while acting on the set of Infinity War with the silly motion capture gear on. But once he was able to see some footage of himself as Thanos, he was blown away. The actor says that once he saw that it was really him, it all clicked. He had this to say.

"Look, I really like doing Cable, and it's practical. But I think if I was to have a preference, it'd be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, given that I just thought I was a prop. And it was quite the opposite, having seen enough of the movie and realized how cutting edge this technical process is, y'know? I was watching me. I was watching every twitch, every blink. I was watching my eyes. My actions. I was living through my intentions."

Audiences will be able to choose which character they like Josh Brolin as very soon. Infinity War hits theaters next week and Deadpool 2 premieres a few weeks later on May 18th. If that wasn't enough, Brolin stars in Sicario 2, which also comes out this summer as well. Thanos vs. the Avengers is the big battle though. Infinity War is tracking to be the biggest opening weekend in North American box office history, which will help Brolin become the king of summer 2018. You can check out the rest of the interview with Josh Brolin at Comic Book Movie.