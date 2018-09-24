One of the most iconic scenes from Infinity War has been recreated using only action figures. Only this time, it's horror icons trying to steal the Infinity Gauntlet away from the Mad Titan as opposed to The Avengers. Not only is this totally and completely awesome, but based on the image, it appears as though these horror icons are having a much easier time getting the Gauntlet away from Thanos.

The image comes from the folks over at Plastic Action, who use action figures to create amazing cinematic scenes, either recreating them from existing movies or just using their imaginations to dream up cool stuff. In this case, it's a bit of both. The photo sees Freddy, Jason, Pennywise, Chucky and Michael Myers all doing their part to steal the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos. Chucky is just about to rip it off, Freddy has a claw buried in the Mad Titan's ear, Pennywise has his famous red balloon tied around Thanos' neck and Michael Myers is at the ready with what appears to be Jason's machete raised above the villain's arm, with Jason using his strength to hold the other arm steady.

In Infinity War, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and several members of the Guardians were mere moments away from actually getting the Gauntlet away from Thanos. However, Star-Lord lost his cool upon learning of Gamora's death and he blew the whole thing. It's quite clear that, in this fictional horror crossover, that the horror gang wouldn't let the same thing happen. But why would they all get involved in the first place?

This photo was surely done for the fun of it, but it's not at all unreasonable to assume that they would all want Thanos derailed. With the snap of his fingers, Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe. Not just humans. That means Freddy, Jason, Chucky, Pennywise and Michael Myers would all have a 50/50 shot of getting snapped into a pile of dust. Assuming they learned what he was up to, it only makes sense that they would team up to try and stop the madness. After all, they've all got their own killing to do. It would be a dream come true to see all of these horror icons in the same place, let alone to have them teaming up in order to do something like this.

Plastic Action has also composed a couple other cool Infinity War shots. One takes a different look at the heartbreaking Soul Stone scene, with Red Skull possessing the powerful gem. Another sees Optimus Prime handling Thanos all by himself as several members of The Avengers look on, guiding the leader of the Autobots to pull the Gauntlet from the powerful alien's arm. Be sure to check out the photos from the Plastic Action Instagram page for yourself below.