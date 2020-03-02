Mark Ruffalo wants a Thanos rematch. The actor appeared at C2E2 in Chicago over the weekend and talked a lot about Hulk and the character's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just three weeks ago, Ruffalo was uncertain of the Hulk's future in the MCU. The actor questioned whether or not he'd ever play the character again. However, over the weekend he admitted that he has been involved in preliminary talks to join the She-Hulk Disney+ series, along with some other interesting bits of information.

When asked if he thought Hulk could have done more in Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo admitted that there probably was more for him to accomplish. "I always think you can do more. There's a lot of characters and everyone had to have their moment. And there's a lot of new people. I'm waiting for a rematch," he said. Well, a rematch with Thanos probably isn't going to happen unless there's some more time travel going on in the future. But, Hulk, or Smart Hulk, actually did a lot in the movie. He was the one to wield Tony Stark's Infinity Gauntlet, which brought back half of the universe, along with the dusted heroes from Infinity War.

There's always more for a character to do in a superhero movie, but Avengers: Endgame is loaded with characters. The same can be said for Infinity War, which Hulk largely sat out. He left most of the work to Bruce Banner. A lot of MCU fans thought Hulk was scared of Thanos after his first run-in with him, but that wasn't the case. Banner and Hulk were having some personal issues at the time. This didn't stop fans from wanting to see Hulk go up against Thanos for a rematch though.

It had been rumored that Marvel Studios has the rights to Hulk again, but Mark Ruffalo maintains Universal still has them. "Maybe we make it into a series and we jump through the Universal... Universal owns the rights to Hulk as a standalone movie, so that's really why we can't make one." However, they can make a TV show, which is something Ruffalo is really into, so there is a possibility for something beyond She-Hulk at this time.

While Hulk might not get his own standalone movie any time soon, Mark Ruffalo will likely show up as the character again at some point. There's the She-Hulk series and then there's Thor: Love and Thunder, which would be another great place to see the character return. For now, Ruffalo will have to keep his secrets to himself. His days of handing out MCU spoilers are officially over after a few stern talks with Marvel Studios, so we can't rely on that anymore. For now, we'll just have to wait and see where Mark Ruffalo pops up again as the Hulk. Comic Book was the first to announce the Ruffalo news.