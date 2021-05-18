You can soon put a LEGO version of the Infinity Gauntlet on display in your home. Based on the iconic Infinity Gauntlet worn by Thanos in the final Avengers movies, the 590-piece set is meant to be built and displayed, featuring an astute attention to detail complete with the colorful Infinity Stones and a sturdy stand. It stands at 12.5 inches tall, 5 inches wide, and 4 inches deep.

Per the official description: "LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece. One that perfectly evokes Marvel's captivating style. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed.

With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge. The finished model will captivate all who see it. Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets. They're perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture."

The famous finger snap executed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame made for perhaps the most shocking moment in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the simple snap of his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos erases half of all life in the universe from existence in an event that's come to be called the "Blip." Tony Stark and other superheroes were forced to watch in horror as many other their superpowered buddies vanished into thin air right before their eyes.

"It came pretty fast," Marvel head Kevin Feige said of naming the incident. "We always referred to it as the Blip, and then the public started referring to it as the Snap. We think it's funny when high school kids just call this horrific, universe-changing event the Blip. We've narrowed it down to, the Snap is when everybody disappeared at the end of Infinity War. The Blip is when everybody returned at the end of Endgame... and that is how we have narrowed in on the definitions."

Thanos was played by Josh Brolin in the Avengers movies, culminating with the destruction of the supervillain at the end of Phase Three. This doesn't mean we've seen the last of him in the role, as he'll soon be reprising it in another way for Marvel Studios. He is attached to voice Thanos in the upcoming animated series What If...? for Disney+, which imagines how certain events from the MCU may have played out different in alternate realities. The new show is rumored to be released in August, but a release date hasn't yet been set.

The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet comes with a suggested retail price of $69.99. There was a listing up at the official LEGO Shop that's now inactive, but it's currently up for pre-order on Amazon. The shipping date is listed as Aug. 1, 2021. This information comes to us from Slash Film.