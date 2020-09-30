One hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knitted a gigantic life-size Thanos, complete with Infinity Gauntlet. The Mad Titan was the star of the show in Infinity War, with the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, looked to show the villain in an almost sympathetic light. The original idea had even more of the character's backstory, but they ended up running out of room due to the ambition of the movie's story with a massive cast.

Though Thanos is the villain, there are still some MCU fans who agree with his way of thinking, despite how flawed it was. Instagram user WoolyMcWoolFace took it upon herself to pay tribute to the Mad Titan by knitting a life-size version of him. "He's finished! 4 months, over 4kg (8lbs) of yarn, a duvet, several pillows and who knows how many bags of stuffing have gone into this guy and he doesn't even fit in my flat," said the artist. "Taking suggestions for my next life-size project, but ideally let's not go for anything over 7ft this time."

The arts and crafts version of Thanos reaches the artist's ceiling. One would think that Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame, might get a big kick out of seeing himself done up in yarn. 4 months is a long time to work on one single project, but working on Thanos seems to have been all worth it, thanks to all of the attention that it has been receiving on social media over the past few days.

While Thanos was the star of Infinity War, he was not the main focus in Endgame, though he still has a major presence. After snapping away half of the universe, including members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, he went away to be by himself for a while. Thor had the chance to kill him the first time around, but he didn't use his shot wisely. Thankfully, he got a second chance in Endgame, though the third battle was even more bloody and brutal than the first.

Thanos did not make it out of Endgame alive, but there are MCU fans that are holding out hope that he'll at the very least be mentioned when Eternals finally hits the big screen. The movie was supposed to be out in November, but it will now open in theaters in November 2021. So, we have a year to wait and see if Thanos will be brought up, or even shown, in Eternals. Thankfully he still exists on Earth in the hearts and minds of fans, along with the life-size knitted version of him living in WoolyMcWoolFace's flat. You can check out the life-size knitted version of the Mad Titan above, thanks to WoolyMcWoolFace's Instagram account.