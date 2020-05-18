Thanks to the snap heard 'round the world, Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been ranked as the world's most popular movie villain. Courtesy of ToppCasinoBonus.com, the new list ranks 50 of the most dastardly movie characters to determine exactly which ones currently stand as the planet's favorite big screen bad guys. The findings are determined by analyzing the Rotten Tomatoes score from their most notable movie, their monthly Google search volume, and how many times they've been looked up on Wikipedia in the last 30 days.

Topping this list is the almighty Thanos, the villain famously played by Josh Brolin in the high-grossing Avengers movies. According to the data, Thanos takes the win with a 94% Fresh score for Avengers: Endgame at Rotten Tomatoes, 584,000 monthly Google searches, and 164,475 Wikipedia page views. We can assume that a big part of what makes Thanos so legendary is the way he decimates half of the planet's population with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, a moment that is certainly among the most memorable movie scenes of the past several years. In the sequel, the war with Thanos would even lead to the death of the beloved Tony Stark, making the supervillain even more despised.

The runners-up to Thanos are not very surprising. Sitting at No. 2 is Darth Vader with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope serving as his highest-rated movie, and Batman's nemesis Joker stands at No. 3 as represented by The Dark Knight. In order, the rest of the names making up the other villains in the top ten are Lord Voldemort (Harry Potter series), Kylo Ren (Star Wars series), Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs), Terminator (The Terminator), Palpatine (Star Wars series), Alien (Alien), and Lord Farquaad (Shrek). At the very end of the list to cap it off at No. 50 is our favorite green ghost, Slimer, from the original Ghostbusters.

A who's who of famous horror movie villains make up the rest of the list, with dozens of our favorite baddies making the rankings. That includes such names as Biff Tannen (Back to the Future), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2), Vito Corleone (The Godfather), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), and even HAL 9000 (2001: A Space Odyssey). Other Batman foes like Two-Face and Catwoman from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight series also join the Joker. Freddy Krueger of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Norman Bates of Psycho, and Michael Myers of Halloween are also present, but other slasher movie fan favorites like Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th series) and Chucky (Child's Play series) are oddly absent from the list.

While this particular list might be looking at certain data to determine its rankings, the truth is that picking a favorite villain is a matter of opinion for everyone. There will be many who agree that Thanos deserves to be ranked No. 1 as the best villain in the world, but there will be just as many insisting that Joker or Darth Vader should have topped the list instead. In any case, cue the fan debates on social media now. You can check out the full list over at ToppCasinoBonus.com.