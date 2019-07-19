Jim Starlin recently gave his views on the possible return of Thanos to the big screen. Starlin is a comic book creator, most well-known for being the author of the character Thanos, the Mad Titan, whom fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know as the purple dude who single handedly curb-stomped the Avengers for most of the duration of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thanos may be gone, but his memory will live on in the minds of fans. Not only was he the best villain in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was just one of the best movie villains ever, period. The Mad Titan from the comics was a guy who was in love with the literal physical embodiment of death and, and wanted to destroy the universe to win her favor.

The Russo Brothers took this bewildering character and gave him fresh motivations that were actually relatable for a movie-going audience. The new Thanos was an eco-terrorist who wanted to wipe out half of all living things so the remaining half would be able to lead better lives by being able to subsist on greater resources. His entire quest to gain control of the infinity gauntlet was to bring this goal to fruition, something that he actually succeeded in pulling off in Infinity War despite the best efforts of the Marvel heroes.

Related: Crazy Endgame Theory Believes Old Man Steve Was Supposed to Become Stan Lee in the MCU

Fortunately, the Avengers finally managed to beat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and took his life for good measure, although not before he opened up the MCU to the larger multiverse. So popular has the character become that fans are clamoring to see more of him. A sentiment that Starlin agrees with. At the San Diego Comic Con, the writer spoke to Popcorn Talk Network about what it was like seeing his most popular creation come alive on the big screen in a giant blockbuster movie that featured everything from wizards to time travel.

Starlin had been involved with the creation of the movie iteration of Thanos from the start, even visiting the sets of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to see the filmmaker's plans for the character. And with the fan favorite villain making the studio piles of money after appearing in their biggest movies to date, it only makes sense that Marvel would want to bring the character back in the future as well. Starlin sketched out a brief idea for Thanos's possible return:

"You know, they've made so much money off him, I can't believe they're not gonna do it again, and I know Josh Brolin, who originally said he was a one-off, has since then he'd like to do more...They bring the Warlock into it and that leads to the Magus, and Thanos is part of the Magus Warlock story, so it's a possibility that we'll see him that way...I'm mentioning it now so it will put a bug in somebody's ear up there at the studio."

So while nothing is set in stone, the saga of Thanos might very well not be over on the big screen. Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the Avengers two parter as well as Cable in Deadpool 2, has been asking about what the future has in store for his mutant character. Which means he's more than willing to make a return to the world of comic book movies in the future. And what better way to get back in the game than with another appearance as the Mad Titan, ready to unleash fresh hell on the heroes of the MCU? This news comes from Popcorn Talk.