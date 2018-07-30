Who would win in a fight between Erik Killmonger, the villain from Black Panther, and Thanos, the incredibly powerful being who destroyed half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War? Logic, as it goes in the world of comic book movies, would tell you Thanos wins that one easy, even without all six Infinity Stones. However, Michael B. Jordan has some thoughts on the matter and believes Killmonger would have a shot.

During a recent interview, Michael B. Jordan was asked how he feels his character Erik Killmonger would fair against the Mad Titan, as featured in Avengers: Infinity War. For Jordan, it's all about Killmonger's attention to detail and proven track record of being able to make a good plan and execute said plan. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think the one thing about Killmonger is he really plans his attacks and they're well thought out. So if he ever stepped in a situation with Thanos, he would feel confident that he had the upper hand; at the very least, he would know he had a shot. We already know that Erik's willing to sacrifice himself for a greater good so I don't think he's ever fearful of losing his life. So I think if he ever stepped in front of Thanos, he'd already have a plan for taking him down."

Indeed, Killmonger is a determined, intelligent and highly capable individual. Though, could he really stand up to Thanos? Probably not. For one, T'Challa was able to take down Killmonger single-handedly in Black Panther and he wasn't able to defeat Thanos, not by a long shot. Even with the help of the entire Avengers, the warriors of Wakanda and some of the Guardians.

That said, Killmonger might have offered some much-needed help, had things panned out a little differently. He more or less chose to die, in a pretty amazing and impactful scene at the end of Black Panther. If T'Challa had pushed the issue and tried to save his life, perhaps Killmonger could have been around to help fight Thanos. Despite their differences, he surely would have seen the need to step in and try to prevent Thanos from getting all of the Infinity Stones.

We'll probably never get to see this match up play out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given where things currently stand. Then again, who knows what's really coming our way in Avengers 4? There's no indication that Michael B. Jordan is in the cast and we almost definitely would have heard something about that by now, but Marvel has kept big secrets before. Maybe, just maybe, we'll get to see Killmonger utilizing his particular set of skills next year. But probably not. For now, and likely forever, fans will have to discuss this potential brawl amongst themselves. This news comes to us courtesy of The A.V. Club.