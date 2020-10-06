Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for The 355. This is a new thriller that comes from director Simon Kinberg, known best as a longtime producer of the X-Men franchise who made his directorial debut with last year's ill-fated Dark Phoenix. This movie reunites him with Jessica Chastain (IT Chapter Two), who leads the A-list, female-led cast alongside Penelope Cruz (Vanilla Sky), Bingbing Fan (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Diane Kruger (National Treasure) and Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther). Described as "a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre," this looks like an action-packed way to kick off 2021.

The trailer opens with Jessica Chastain highlighting the stakes of espionage in the modern context, as they are fighting invisible enemies. She is then unofficially sent off on a dangerous mission, which requires her to put together a crack team of other skilled women from various government agencies around the world. Their mission is left somewhat ominous in the trailer but they are trying to prevent World War III from happening. There is plenty of action, glamour and even some heist movie elements, not to mention some possible Tom Cruise-level stunts. It's all set to the tune of Run This Town by Jay-Z and Rihanna.

The cast also includes Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train). Theresa Rebeck (Smash, Trouble) co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Kinberg. Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael and Kinberg are on board as producers as well, with Richard Hewitt executive producing. Simon Kinberg has an excellent track record as a producer. But since Dark Phoenix was one of the biggest bombs of 2019 and one of the worst-performing X-Men movies in the history of the franchise, as a director, he needs to bounce back. Perhaps working outside the confines of a franchise will do him well.

In The 355, a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of dangerous mercenaries. A wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Jessica Chastain) is forced to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o) and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz). They head out on a lethal mission to retrieve it. All the while, they must try and stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. The action takes them around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai. The four of them will form an uneasy loyalty that could protect the world, or get them killed.

A poster has also been released, which sees the core cast of female badasses in front of flags representing their respective home country. Individual character posters have also been released, showcasing each member of the impressive ensemble individually. The 355 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 15, 2021, from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.