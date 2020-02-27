We first heard that Ben Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor were working on The Accountant 2 in July 2017. Not much has been revealed about the proposed sequel in the years since, but Affleck has been quite busy. Now, the actor and filmmaker has provided an update on the status of the project, which could end up becoming a TV series instead.

Ben Affleck is currently promoting The Way Back, which reunited him with The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor. During a recent interview, Affleck was asked about the status of the follow-up. At present, there is no script in place, but if they can get one put together, Affleck would love to return. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We've talked about it. There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he's off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, 'Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel... But that's sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn't really work to just say, 'Well, we used to call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we're going to call it The Accountant 2′."

What Ben Affleck is describing is not unheard of. Studios have sometimes reworked original scripts to fit within a franchise. Currently, Lionsgate is working on Ballerina, which was an original idea that has been positioned as a spin-off within the John Wick universe instead. However, Affleck doesn't seem too keen on this idea. Speaking further, Affleck hinted that if a TV show moves forward, he'd be happy to collect some royalties, which suggests he probably wouldn't star in it himself.

"But it is one of the few movies that I've worked on, that I'd be thrilled to work with Gavin again and do that again. I had a great time. It was a lot of fun. It was an interesting twist on the genre and I'd love to do it. [laughs] And if they want to produce a TV show version of it and I get some royalties, well that's great too."

A TV show schedule can be very demanding, especially if it runs for multiple seasons. Outside of acting, Ben Affleck is also an in-demand director. So the idea of starring on a TV adaptation of the movie likely isn't feasible for him. Though, it's understandable why Warner Bros. might want to go that direction. With so many streaming services and premium cable channels dominating the marketplace right now, everyone needs premium content. And HBO Max would feel like a good fit for something like this.

In any event, for now, The Accountant 2 seems like it could be a long way off. If it ever happens at all. Ben Affleck is currently filming The Last Duel, which is directed by Ridley Scott and reunites him with his Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon. This news comes to us via Collider.