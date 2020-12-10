Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland's Star Wars project has been revealed. She is behind The Acolyte Disney+ series, which is set in the final days of the High Republic era. Today has been insane for Star Wars fans, as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unloaded sensory overload on the world. The Mandalorian was just the start, now that the studio knows that fans are embracing the franchise on the small screen in a way that nobody saw coming.

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Kathleen Kennedy did not offer too many details about The Acolyte, though the High Republic will be explored on the page, thanks to the Star Wars publishing. In the all-new era of the glorious High Republic, the noble and wise Jedi Knights must face a frightening threat to themselves, the galaxy, and to the Force itself... Star Wars: The High Republic launches in January 2021 with original stories spanning a variety of books, comics, and beyond. It's unclear how these stories will set up the show at this point in time. "The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era," says Kennedy.

The Acolyte has been rumored to be a female-centric series since it was first announced. However, Leslye Headland has debunked that theory. "Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained during a recent interview. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women." In other words, it sounds like the show will be a lot like the sequel trilogy, which focused on a female protagonist.

Like anyone who gets to be a part of the Star Wars universe, Leslye Headland is very excited to join the team for Disney+. "I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival,: Headland said "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet." This is what Star Wars fans have been curious about, and they are going to have to continue to be curious about. We'll all just have to wait and see who these new characters are and if they have any familiar connections.

Leslye Headland went on to say, "There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us." Star Wars fans are certainly going to be looking forward to the new Disney series, along with the new characters. It was something that The Mandalorian was able to expertly pull off. "I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine," concluded Headland. You can check out the official announcement for The Acolyte above, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account.