Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo have each shared a new image from the filming of Netflix's upcoming sci-fi adventure, The Adam Project. Ruffalo will play the father of Reynolds, the latter of whom travels back in time on a secret, world-saving mission. The Deadpool star could not help but allude to Ruffalo's high-profile role as Marvel's Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk, with the actor referencing a beloved line from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

"I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size."

Mark Ruffalo meanwhile is clearly having a ball playing Reynolds old man, offering him some sage life advice in a way that only Ruffalo can.

Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @VancityReynolds.



He was clearly having a little difficulty following because I was using the elephants and the chickens to try and add some flare to the story of love. 🐘🐓



📸: Doane Gregory pic.twitter.com/0qaoKDiDuh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2021

The Adam Project centers on the younger version of Reynolds' character, Adam Reed aged 13, as he continues to grieve the sudden death of his father a year earlier. One night, Adam walks into his garage to find a wounded pilot hiding there, a pilot who seems oddly familiar. This mysterious pilot (Ryan Reynolds) turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.

Mark Ruffalo recently signed onto the project alongside Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener, with Ruffalo set to star as Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist, with Keener on board as the movie's villain, who has stolen a powerful technology from him. The Adam Project also stars Ruffalo's fellow MCU pal, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana, who will play Reynolds' fighter pilot wife. Alias star Jennifer Garner will also feature and is set to play the mother of Adam at age 13. Newcomer Walker Scobell will star alongside Reynolds as the 13-year old version of Adam.

The Netflix original movie was originally set up eight years ago over at Paramount, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then, the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. Recently scooped up by Netflix, The Adam Project will see Reynolds once again team-up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers.

Production on The Adam Project is currently underway in Vancouver, and while the movie does not yet have a release date, it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. The movie is just one of several high-profile projects in the pipeline for Reynolds, including Netflix's big-budget action flick Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and the video game-inspired Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy. This comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account and Mark Ruffalo's official Twitter account.