Netflix is staying in the Ryan Reynolds business with another new movie. The Adam Project is in the works at the streaming service, with both Jennifer Garner (Alias, Peppermint) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar) set to star alongside Reynolds. Additionally, Reynolds will be reuniting with director Shawn Levy on the project. The two previously worked together on the action/comedy Free Guy, which is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.

According to multiple reports, Ryan Reynolds will play the lead role in The Adam Project. The movie centers on a man who is forced to travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Along the way, they encounter their father, who is the same age as Reynolds' character is in the present. Jennifer Garner is set to play the mom of Reynolds' character. Zoe Saldana, meanwhile, will play his wife, who happens to be a fighter pilot. Jonathan Tropper (This is Where I Leave You) is writing the latest draft of the screenplay. A previous draft was penned by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and TS Nowlin.

Ryan Reynolds will produce via his Maximum Effort production company. Skydance is also involved in the production, as is Shawn Levy's 21 Laps. Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, George Dewey, Patrick Gooing, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are on board as executive producers. Skydance previously partnered with Netflix on The Old Guard and 6 Underground, which also featured Reynolds. The Deadpool actor is also set to appear in Netflix's thriller Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Shawn Levy has also had a fruitful partnership with the company, working as one of the key creatives on the hit series Stranger Things.

Another important element of The Adam Project is that it is the first project being produced under The Group Effort Initiative. Announced earlier this year, it is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program. Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Blake Lively's B for Effort company are behind the initiative. The goal is to give people of color of any age the chance to work and learn on Reynolds' productions. There has been a major push for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood in recent years. Reynolds and Lively, who are married, have taken an active role in seeing that happen.

Ryan Reynolds has become one of the most in-demand stars in recent years. The actor turned Deadpool into a $1 billion franchise and has been capitalizing ever since. He is still working on Deadpool 3, which has been on somewhat uncertain ground ever since the Disney/Fox deal was finalized. Reynolds is also working on a Clue remake and a new take on Christmas Carol. Reynolds has two sequels, The Croods: A New Age and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on the way as well. There is no word yet on when The Adam Project will begin production. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.