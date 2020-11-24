Netflix has roped in a few more hugely talented individuals for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming sci-fi flick The Adam Project. Joining the Deadpool actor on his time travel adventure is Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo and Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener, with Ruffalo set to star as Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist, with Keener on board as the movie's villain, who has stolen powerful technology from him. Newcomer Walker Scobell and Code 8 star Alex Mallari Jr. have also joined the project.

The Adam Project centers on Adam Reed, age 13, as he continues to grieve the sudden death of his father a year earlier, when, one night, he walks into his garage to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot (Ryan Reynolds) turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father (Mark Ruffalo), set things right, and save the world from Catherine Keener and her diabolical plans.

The movie was originally set up eight years ago over at Paramount, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then, the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. Recently scooped up by Netflix, The Adam Project will see Reynolds once again team-up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers.

The Adam Project has also recently signed up Ruffalo's fellow MCU member and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana and Alias' Jennifer Garner to join the cast, with Saldana starring as Reynolds' fighter pilot wife, with Gerner set to play the mother of Adam at age 13.

Netflix is clearly loving being in the Ryan Reynolds business, with the actor appearing in Michael Bay's recent action flick 6 Underground, and due to appear alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the big-budget action flick Red Notice. This also won't be the first time that Reynolds has teamed up with director Shawn Levy, with the two having crafted the upcoming video game-inspired movie Free Guy. Set in the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

Free Guy was initially scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 3, 2020 but was pushed back due to the ongoing global situation. The movie was then moved to December 11, 2020, but earlier this month was removed from the studio's upcoming release schedule.

The Adam Project meanwhile is due to start filming in Vancouver around November. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.