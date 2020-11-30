Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has joined forces with Netflix again for the upcoming sci-fi movie, The Adam Project, and the actor has now shared our first official look at the time travel adventure. The Adam Project reportedly began production this month in Vancouver, with Reynolds offering the first glimpse at the movie in an image that features the action star alongside child actor Walker Scobell, who plays the 13-year-old version of Reynolds in the movie.

"And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix. This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @slevydirect."

The Adam Project centers on Adam Reed, age 13, as he continues to grieve the sudden death of his father a year earlier, when, one night, he walks into his garage to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot (Ryan Reynolds) turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.

The Netflix original movie was originally set up eight years ago over at Paramount, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then, the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. Recently scooped up by Netflix, The Adam Project will see Reynolds once again team-up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers.

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo recently signed onto the project alongside Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener, with Ruffalo set to star as Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist, with Keener on board as the movie's villain, who has stolen powerful technology from him. The Adam Project also stars Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana as Reynolds' fighter pilot wife, and Alias' Jennifer Garner, who is set to play the mother of Adam at age 13.

The Adam Project will also be the first movie to feature Ryan Reynolds' Group Initiative Project, which aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood in the name of diversity and inclusion. The actor announced the initiative over the summer, stating that he would find between 10 and 20 trainees from marginalized communities, regardless of age, and pay to house and train them for his next movie.

Reynolds has several high-profile projects in the pipeline alongside The Adam Project, including Netflix's big-budget action flick Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and the video game-inspired Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy. It was also announced recently that Reynolds will once again be suiting up as Marvel anti-hero Deadpool, with Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin signing on to write the script for the highly anticipated comic book threequel.

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account.