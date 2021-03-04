Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to celebrate wrapping filming on Netflix's The Adam Project. The actor has shared a slew of images from behind-the-scenes, while reminding everyone in the adjoining caption that the movie will see several different comic book characters unite for this time travel adventure.

"Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, Deadpool and the kid who'll eventually play Deadpool when I crawl into a box and turn into a skeleton. If #TheAdamProject is a fraction as beautiful and funny and wild as it was to shoot, then I guess we really pulled something off. Thank you @netflix @skydance and my spiritual, cinematic soulmate @slevydirect - Also, a lingering, uncomfortably indulgent hug to my beautiful hometown of #Vancouver. And in particular, the entire crew of #TheAdamProject who brought the ship to port four days ahead of schedule!"

The Adam Project centers on the younger version of Reynolds' character, Adam Reed aged 13, as he continues to grieve the sudden death of his father a year earlier. One night, Adam walks into his garage to find a wounded pilot hiding there, a pilot who seems oddly familiar. This mysterious pilot, played by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and newcomer Walker Scobell, both of whom will play the two different versions of the central character, The Adam Project also features The Avengers star and Incredible Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, as the title character's physicist father, a man who holds great importance for the future. The Adam Project also stars Ruffalo's fellow MCU pal, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana, who is set to play Reynolds' fighter pilot wife, and Electra star Jennifer Garner, who will also feature as the mother of Adam at age 13. Catherine Keener, who you'd be wrong in thinking ruins the comic book/superhero theme as she starred in 2018's The Incredibles 2, will play the villain of the piece.

Ruffalo himself commented on Reynolds' original post, leaving a wholesome message regarding his wonderful experience making the project, something which is sure to translate well on screen. "It was great playing your father but I love you like a brother," Ruffalo replied. "I had such a great time. Thank you Ryan, @slevydirect, @jennifer.garner, Cathrine, and little @walker.scobell for such a great movie."

Despite the talent involved, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper recently revealed that The Adam Project is far from the action-packed time travel outing many would expect and is instead more of a family-oriented adventure. "To me, the time [travel] was just a device," he said. "The movie is not a hardcore sci-fi time travel movie. It's a movie about people."

Reynolds having such a great time working on The Adam Project bodes well for the actor's future with Netflix, who will also star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the big-budget action thriller Red Notice. The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. This comes to us from Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account.