New character posters have been released for The Addams Family 2, the animated sequel that will see the creepy, kooky family hit the road. A total of nine posters were released on Friday, providing vacation-themed photos featuring Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Lurch, Cousin Itt, Grandmama, and even Thing. You can take a look at them below.

A logline for the movie reads: "In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The cast of The Addams Family 2 includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley (replacing Finn Wolfhard), Bette Midler as Grandmama, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt. Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn also join the cast in new roles. As co-director Conrad Vernon voiced Lurch in the original, he will likely reprise the role for the sequel.

Vernon helmed the original The Addams Family animated movie with Greg Tiernan, and the two both return to direct The Addams Family 2. Producing the sequel are Vernon, Gail Berman, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O'Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth are executive producing. Cinestate Studios adn Nitrogen Studios also return as animators.

Released in 2019, The Addams Family served as an animated reboot of the franchise with no connections to the previous adaptations. Featuring an art style similar to the original comic strip created by Charles Addams, the movie turned out to be a tremendous hit when it was released, pulling in more than $204 million with a $24 million budget. The sequel was officially announced just days after The Addams Family premiered in theaters.

Meanwhile, The Addams Family is also getting rebooted for an unrelated project for Netflix. Called Wednesday, the live-action series will follow an older Wednesday Addams after she moves out of the family's kooky mansion to attend college. Tim Burton directs the series, marking his small screen debut. Jenna Ortega has been announced as the series lead, and no other cast members have yet been named. A release date also hasn't yet been set.

The Addams Family 2 will be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021, weeks sooner than its original planned release date of Oct. 22. Should the sequel see as much success as the prior movie, we'll most likely see The Addams Family 3 ordered this fall as well. With the movies and the Netflix series from Tim Burton, it's evident that The Addams Family isn't going anywhere for a while. The new character posters for The Addams Family 2 come to us from MGM.