The creepy and spooky family is back in a brand new animated sequel. The Addams Family 2 is now set to release in both the movie theaters and on demand the same day. This is nothing new as we are seeing more and more of these type of releases with the landscaping changed thanks to COVID-19. ﻿

The new animated film, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and BRON Creative is currently set for an October 1st release. It was suppose to be a theatrical only release as a sign of getting back to "normal." Recently we have seen several movies make the change as to how they are going to release or even delaying by weeks or months. Now we are seeing more and more film studios scrambling as to how to handle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the ever growing Delta variant.

Just recently we saw Paramount make the announcement that it was taking Clifford the Big Red Dog off the calendar for September, while Sony rescheduled Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Sept. 24th to Oct. 15 and sold off Hotel Transylvania 4 to Amazon. ﻿

One of the biggest movies to be delayed has to be No Time to Die, the latest Bond film. Which has definitely set the studio back millions and millions but as of now is expected to stay on target with an Oct. 8th premiere date in the U.S. And even though we have been told time and time again that Spider-Man: No Way Home will release without delays, many fans are worried that it could be pushed back to avoid a streaming option. ﻿

It's a mix bag of feelings when it comes to delays and hybrid releases. On one hand you can't hold on to these movies forever because many of these films are tied into other films. Not to mention the money that is already out on a product that is just waiting to recoup what it already spend. Then of course you have the fear that it doesn't draw at the movies because of the current climate so you release it on a streaming service. ﻿

We have seen the number way down at the box office and increased with the at home watching, for a movie like The Addams Family 2, a duel release makes since as it is geared towards a younger crowd. ﻿ Either way it seems we will have to deal with delays and these type of releases for awhile. But at least we actually get to see them instead of just watching reruns over and over again. ﻿

What are your thoughts on the current switch to this film? Do you think it is a good idea or should they focus on bringing people back to the theaters again? Let us know and don't forget to keep following for any breaking news regarding releases and delays. Hopefully soon we can all get back to watching these films on the big screen. And hopefully we don't have anymore delays, because I for one am ready to see these movies.