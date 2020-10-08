MGM has released a new teaser trailer for The Addams Family 2, revealing the sequel will be released in exactly one year from today. In the brief clip, we can get a peek at Thing, Fester, Coustin Itt, and Wednesday as the familiar theme song plays in the background. "Only one year until the world returns... to abnormal," the teaser reads, along with the movie's set premiere date for Oct. 8, 2021.

Along with the first Addams Family 2 poster and new trailer comes word that not all of the original cast will be returning. For reasons unknown, Finn Wolfhard won't be returning as Pugsley, and Javon "Wanna" Walton has taken over the role. It: Chapter Two star Bill Hader has also been added to the cast to play Cyrus, an all-new character. Though Wolfhard is gone, the sequel will bring back Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama, Conrad Vernon as Lurch, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt.

"The success of last year's animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture," co-director Greg Tiernan said of the sequel. "This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams's journey."

Additionally, fans will also now have a chance to score a voice role in the sequel as part of a worldwide contest. Called The Addams Family Voice Challenge, the contest will give aspiring voice actors until Nov. 4 to apply for a chance to win a voice role in the upcoming movie. Better yet, winners will also be given a $2,000 check. "Do you want a chance to have your voice included in the upcoming Addams Family 2 animated movie? In a short video or sound clip of less than 20 seconds, record yourself reciting one or all of the provided character lines in the ookiest, spookiest or kookiest voice that's unique to you!" the official website states.

Directed by Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, The Addams Family animated movie was a big hit when it was released last year. The movie followed the Addams family working together to save their spooky mansion from being vanquished from the neighborhood. After finding great success at the box office, a sequel was ordered, potentially spawning an ongoing animated movie franchise. Plot details still aren't clear for The Addams Family 2, but with MGM beginning the marketing a full year early, it would appear that the studio is expecting similar results at the box office.

The Addams Family 2 will be released in theaters by MGM's United Artists banner on Oct. 8, 2021. If you want to try to land a voice role in the movie, you can audition by heading on over to AddamsVoiceChallenge.com. The new teaser for the upcoming sequel comes to us from MGM on YouTube.