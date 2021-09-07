Next month, fans around the world will finally get to watch everyone's favorite spooky family get tangled up in more wacky adventures. In the upcoming animated sequel, The Addams Family 2, the Addams will be hitting the road for one last terrifying family vacation as they'll find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting family and friends. Their new adventure will take the family traveling across America in their haunted camper. Check out the trailer below!

The Addams Family 2 is an upcoming computer-animated supernatural comedy road film for the spooky-ooky family that will be releasing next month. The film is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, and written by Matt Lieberman. The Addams Family 2 are based on the characters originally created by American cartoonist Charles Addams back in 1938. The new animated film will also serve as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, The Addams Family.

The official synopsis for The Addams Family 2 reads as, "Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and overly consumed with "scream time". To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into run-ins with their Cousin It and other kooky characters."

Returning in the upcoming sequel alongside directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, are majority of the cast members from the first film. Set to star in The Addams Family 2, Oscar Isaac will return to voice Gomez Addams, along with Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It. In addition to the returning voice cast members, Bill Hader (IT,Monsters University) will be taking on the role of a brand new character known as Cyrus, while Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, The Incredibles) has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

It has also been revealed that Finn Wolfhard will not be returning to voice Pugsley Addams, instead the character will now be voiced by Javon 'Wanna' Walton (Euphoria, Utopia). It has not been officially revealed on the reason why original Pugsley Addams actor Finn Wolfhard will not be returning to star in the upcoming sequel at this time.

Following the success of the first film in 2019, it did not take long for an official announcement for the sequel that was already in the works. The Addams Family had grossed $100 million in the United States and Canada, and $103 million in other territories around the world for a total of $203 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first film currently holds an approval rating of 44%, and an average rating of 5.30/10, which are based on a total of 156 reviews. The Addams Family 2 is set to be theatrically released in the United States by United Artists Releasing, and internationally by Universal Studios on October 1st. The upcoming animated sequel will also become available for online rental on the same day of release, in both the United States and Canada.