MGM has released an official trailer for The Addams Family 2. A direct follow-up to the animated movie released in 2019, The Addams Family 2 takes the kooky family out of their mansion by putting them on the road for a vacation. You can take a look at their reunion by watching the new trailer below.

The logline reads: "Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

Bringing back most of the original cast,The Addams Family 2 stars Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley, Snoop Dogg as Cousin It, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn join the voice cast for the sequel in new roles. Finn Wolfhard, who voiced Pugsley in the original, didn't return for the sequel.

Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon co-direct the sequel, returning after helming the first movie together. Vernon also produced with Gail Berman, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O'Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive produced.

The first Addams Family released in 2019 was a big hit for MGM. Serving as a reboot of the franchise, the animated movie featured the characters looking similar as to how they appeared in the original comic strip by Charles Addams. On a budget of $24 million, the movie grossed about $204 million, prompting MGM to quickly order a sequel.

This new animated series is the latest of multiple adaptations of the original comic strip. A popular TV series adaptation was previously released in the 1960s, and star John Astin later reprised the role of Gomez for a cartoon series in 1992. A trio of live-action movies were also released in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Tim Burton is developing another live-action reboot of his own with a new series for Netflix. Called Wednesday, that series will focus on an older Wednesday Addams after she leaves the mansion to attend college, where she uses her supernatural abilities to solve mysteries. Jenna Ortega has been cast in the lead role, but no other cast members have been announced. Production on the series is underway but Netflix hasn't yet set an official release date for Wednesday.

The Addams Family 2 will be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. If you want to check out the original movie, The Addams Family is also streaming on both Hulu and Paramount+. The new trailer for the sequel comes to us from MGM on YouTube.