We have our first poster for The Addams Family animated movie. This project has been in the works for some time but it's finally set to come our way this Halloween season. It's been a really long time since the iconic family has been brought to the screen, be it big or small, in any form, in a new iteration. So this should come as a welcome theatrical arrival for old fans and could serve as a great entry point for new ones. This first poster gives us our best taste so far of what to expect, and this is going to be a different take on the franchise than we've seen previously.

The poster sees the core characters gathered together. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Lurch in a family portrait. The character designs are interesting, as they look both very faithful to the original characters created by Charles Addams in his classic series of New Yorker cartoons. Whereas they also look fresh and new at the same time. Uncle Fester, specifically, looks rather unique. In any case, this gives us our best look yet at the movie. An image was previously revealed when the project was announced.

It's also been revealed that the first trailer for The Addams Family is set to arrive on April 10. So we'll have a much better idea of what we're in for at that time. The movie will center on the family as their lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a crafty reality-TV host named Margaux Needler, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted) and Greg Tiernan (Thomas & Friends, Day of the Diesels) co-direct the movie, working from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles).

The filmmakers have assembled an impressive voice cast led by Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Gomez Addams. Interestingly, Isaac was a popular choice amongst fans for a live-action reboot, prior to him being announced for this animated movie. The rest of the cast includes Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Morticia Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz (Suspiria) as Wednesday Addams, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus) as Grandmama and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as the Margaux Needler.

The Addams Family is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 18, just in time for Halloween, which seems perfectly appropriate. The only problem is, on that date, Disney also plans to release their big sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which is poised to be a big hit. It's quite possible one of the movies could shift its release date slightly before then, as to avoid an unfavorable showdown. We'll be sure to bring the trailer as soon as it's made available in a couple of works. For now, be sure to check out the official poster from MGM below.

