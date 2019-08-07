The Addams Family trailer is here and it puts the focus on the eccentric kooky family's latest adventure. We're about to see one of America's favorite clans as they move to New Jersey and into today's modern world. The first full-length trailer finds the family out of place and out of step with avenger ordinary folk, so they have a bit to learn while teaching the people around them about accepting differences at the same time. All of the family's charm from the original TV show is on full display, but with a modern twist.

The first family of Halloween, The Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, The Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. The animated movie stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as Cousin IT, with Bette Midler and Allison Janney. The movie also stars Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

The Addams Family trailer begins with a bat flying into the family's house as Morticia opens the window with an ominous view. "What a lovely morning!" she declares, which is a truly Addams thing to say. From there on out, we see some familiar faces, along with some new ones and even the debut of Snoop Dogg's Cousin IT at the very end. Speaking of IT, there's also a Pennywise the Dancing Clown reference as Wednesday walks in the house with a red balloon. Apparently even the Addams family aren't into creepy clowns.

The Addams Family is a satirical inversion of the ideal American family; an eccentric, wealthy clan who delight in the macabre and are unaware that people find them bizarre or frightening. They originally appeared as an unrelated group of 150 single panel cartoons by Charles Addams, about half of which were originally published in The New Yorker between debuting in 1938 and Addams' 1988 death. They have since been adapted to other media, including the well-known television series, a series of live-action movies, video games, and most recently a Broadway musical.

Sausage Party directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are at the helm of The Addams Family animated movie from a script by Matt Lieberman, which is based on Charles Addams' iconic cartoon series. Vernon and Tiernan also serve as producers along with Alex Schwartz. The project is executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, and Joe Earley. Expectations and excitement are high to see The Addams Family on the big screen again, so it will be interesting to see how today's younger audience reacts to the legendary family and their creepy and kooky ways. The movie doesn't hit theaters until October 11th, but you can check out the trailer below, thanks to the MGM YouTube channel.