The first trailer for Amazon's The Aeronauts has landed. The movie, which is based on a true story, sees Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reunite for the first time since The Theory of Everything and it looks like a pretty intense ride from the trailer. We were treated to a first-look image earlier this month and it featured Redmayne and Jones 2,000 feet high in a hot air balloon, looking way more comfortable than they should be. Now, we have our first look at the footage and it doesn't look like it's for the faint of heart.

The Aeronauts takes place in 1862, as daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather while flying higher than anyone in recorded history. While breaking records and advancing scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.

As evidenced by The Aeronauts trailer, survival is going to be quite tricky for the duo as they keep getting higher and higher. Air pressure, extreme weather, and freezing conditions tease this true story coming to life on the screen. While the story itself is based on fact, the movie has taken some liberties. The movie takes on the September 5th, 1862 flight of British aeronauts James Glaisher and Henry Coxwell, whose hot air balloon broke the world flight altitude record at the time, by reaching about 38,999 feet. In the movie, Coxwell has been replaced by Felicity Jones' Amelia Wren, who is a fictional character.

While a lot of green screen magic was used to make The Aeronauts take flight, there was a lot of sending Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones up in real hot air balloons. Producer Todd Lieberman says, "A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow." This meant that the actors spent a decent amount of time being at least 2,000 feet above the English Countryside. "We're fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach," said Lieberman.

The Aeronauts is in theaters December 6th and available on Amazon Prime Video December 20th and is written and directed by Tom Harper with additional writing by Jack Thorne, who also wrote the screenplay. In addition to Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, the movie also stars Tom Courtenay, Anne Reid, Rebecca Front, Vincent Perez, Tim McInnery, Phoebe Fox, and Himesh Patel. You can watch the first trailer for The Aeronauts below, thanks to the Amazon YouTube channel.

