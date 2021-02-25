George A. Romero's legendary lost 1973 movie, The Amusement Park, has been acquired by Shudder. The premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, announced the acquisition of the highly anticipated movie this morning. The Amusement Park, the formerly lost movie from trailblazing horror icon Romero, will stream for the first time in history this summer. In addition, Shudder released the movie's poster, which was created by Polish artist Aleksander Wasilewski.

The GARF is thrilled to announce that @Shudder has acquired THE AMUSEMENT PARK, George's unflinching, terrifying look at ageism. Previously seen only in theaters, this

film was George's first and only work for hire, and we can't wait for you to see it. #stayscared#georgearomeropic.twitter.com/LYoCvs6Xyq — The George A. Romero Foundation (@theGARFofficial) February 25, 2021

The Amusement Park was recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation. It is produced by and overseen by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero. The movie, which has been talked about for years, was restored in 4k by IndieCollect in New York City. The Amusement Park stars Martin's Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.

The Amusement Park was commissioned by the Lutheran Society, and it is perhaps the late George A. Romero's wildest and most imaginative movie. It's an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older, and is an alluring snapshot of the filmmaker's early artistic capacity and style and would go on to inform his ensuing filmography. Suzanne Desrocher-Romero has said that it's her late husband's "most terrifying film." Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager, had this to say about securing the streaming rights.

"The moment we heard The Amusement Park had been rediscovered and was being restored, we knew we had to bring this unseen George A. Romero masterpiece to Shudder members. We're beyond thrilled to work with Yellow Veil Pictures, Suzanne, and the George A. Romero Foundation to give this important film the wide release it deserves."

Suzanne Desrocher-Romero is excited to partner with Shudder to get The Amusement Park to horror fans all over the world. She says, "Shudder understands that this film adds an important element to the Romero oeuvre. We are grateful." Guillermo del Toro collaborator Daniel Kraus first teased that a cut existed and that they had seen a screening, which only fueled the desire of fans to see it. Now, it's almost here. Desrocher-Romero had this to say.

"We at the G.A.R.F are thrilled that after this long journey, this Lutheran's society's industrial with its poignant message will finally get its light! The first and only work-for-hire in Romero's career sheds a new perspective on an ongoing issue of ageism and Romero's uncanny sense of reflection on society, and the Romero 'footprint' is ever present and bodes well for the future of his impact on American cinema. We are thankful to Yellow Veil Pictures who helped forge a path for us to find the most perfect custodian for this piece."

David Kraus went on to say that The Amusement Park is "revelation" and "Romero's most overtly horrifying film" other than Night of the Living Dead, before adding it's "hugely upsetting in form and function." The deal was negotiated ahead of this year's virtual EFM by Emily Gotto and Samuel Zimmerman on behalf of Shudder and Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers. The George A. Romero Foundation was the first to announce the Shudder partnership.