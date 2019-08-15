Netflix is doubling down on their teen-driven slasher flicks, as The Babysitter 2 is happening. Much like any other major studio, Netflix has produced its fair share of horror movies. They're often cheaper to produce than other types of eye-catching content and, when they hit, they can do big business. Or, in this case, a whole lot of people decide to stream the service's latest horror offering, as opposed to old episodes of The Office. In any event, enough people streamed 2017's The Babysitter to justify a sequel.

According to a new report, director McG is returning to helm the sequel. Exact details, in terms of where they intend to take the story, are virtually non-existent for the time being. Casting is currently underway, with production expected to kick off in October, if all goes well. Behind the scenes, the script is being penned by Dan Lagana, who served as an executive producer on Netflix's American Vandal. If that show is any indication, the sequel could be upping the comedy factor quite a bit.

The first movie was penned by Brian Duffield (Insurgent, Jane Got a Gun). It isn't clear why he wasn't asked to return. As for McG, he's known for his work on the pair of early 2000's live-action Charlie's Angels movies he directed, as well as Terminator: Salvation and We Are Marshall. But, in recent years, he and Netflix have developed quite the solid relationship. Not only did he direct The Babysitter, but he also helmed the well-liked sci-fi flick Rim of the World, which was released on the service earlier this year. Like many top-notch filmmakers who have been taking their business to Netflix, the idea of creative freedom and not having to sweat box office success is surely appealing.

The Babysitter centered on a young boy named Cole, played by Judah Lewis, who is hopelessly in love with his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). She has a cool exterior that is very appealing to the young boy. One fateful night while Bee is babysitting, Cole sees something he can't unsee and must fight to survive a night fending off his crush and a group of homicidal maniacs. The cast also included Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Robbie Amell and Hana Mae Lee. Though, much like any good slasher flick, not everyone made it out so obviously, not everyone can return for the follow-up.

Netflix famously doesn't reveal streaming numbers, so it's unclear exactly how popular The Babysitter was. Though, something like this would have to draw a lot less attention than something like Ben Affleck's Triple Frontier to be considered a success. This comes not long after it was revealed that the company will be tightening its wallets in the future and being more careful when it comes to given the green light to big projects. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Production Weekly.