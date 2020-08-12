Netflix is bringing The Babysitter 2 our way very soon. The streaming service has revealed an initial teaser for the upcoming sequel, which brings with it a release date confirmation, as well as a title reveal. The movie, officially called The Babysitter: Killer Queen, is set to make its debut next month on September 10.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

To go along with the teaser, Netflix revealed several photos via its NX Twitter account with the caption, "a lil sneak peek into all the chaos." The images and the teaser offer our first look at the sequel to the 2017 horror hit. The teaser doesn't reveal any actual footage. Instead, it gives a brief preview of the soundtrack, while basically showcasing a poster, as well as confirming the release date. The teaser was shared with the following caption.

a lil sneak peek into all the chaos pic.twitter.com/rtc8hiksc2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

"I heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10!"

As for the photos, they offer a glimpse at the promised chaos. We also get a look at some of the returning stars, including Judah Lewis as Cole, as well as Bella Thorne as Allison. We also get a glimpse at a very shirtless Robbie Amell, who reprises his role as Max. One of the big takeaways is that Cole has grown up a bit since we last saw him. Unfortunately, it seems whatever peace and normalcy he has found since the last movie will be short-lived.

The Babysitter focused on a lonely, 12-year-old boy, Cole, who falls in love with his babysitter. He soon discovered that she was part of a satanic cult bent on killing him. The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up with Cole two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee. He is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly pop up again, he will have to outsmart the forces of evil once more.

McG is returning to direct the Netflix sequel. The filmmaker, whose other credits include Charlie's Angels and Terminator: Salvation, was behind the camera for the original movie. The cast also includes Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect, Love Beats Rhymes), Emily Alyn Lind (Replicas, Dear Dumb Diary), Andrew Bachelor (Coffee & Kareem, When We First Met), Ken Marino (Party Down, Children's Hospital), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man 2, Zookeeper), Carl McDowell (Rim of the World, Baker's Man) and Chris Wylde (Young Sheldon, Earth to Echo). McG is also producing alongside Mary Viola and Zack Schiller. Executive producers include Steven Bello, Corey Marsh, Brian Duffield, Alex Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Devin Andre.

Dan Lagana (American Vandal) penned the screenplay. Brian Duffield (Underwater) wrote the original. With the release date creeping up quickly, we should be getting a trailer in the near future. We'll be sure to bring it your way once it drops. In the meantime, be sure to check out the initial teaser and photos from The Babysitter 2 from Netflix's NX Twitter account.