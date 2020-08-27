We have the first full-length trailer for The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Netflix has revealed the footage from the upcoming horror sequel, which brings back several cast members for the first movie, including Judah Lewis as Cole and Bella Thorne as Allison. As we can see from the trailer, we are in for another horrific and comedic romp, with the action cranked up a notch or two.

The trailer opens up with Cole, who has grown up a bit since we last saw him, recounting the events of the first movie. Cole is dealing with some growing pains, as many of us do in our teenage years, only nobody believes his wild tale of near-death at the hands of his babysitter. To try and get away from his thoughts, Cole heads to the lake with some friends for what is supposed to be a raucous weekend of fun. While it starts that way, it quickly turns into a bloody redux of death and blood.

McG returns to direct The Babysitter 2. He co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Lagana, Brad Morris and Jimmy Warden. The cast also includes Emily Alyn Lind (Replicas, Dear Dumb Diary), Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect, Love Beats Rhymes), Andrew Bachelor (Coffee & Kareem, When We First Met), Ken Marino (Party Down, Children's Hospital), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man 2, Zookeeper), Carl McDowell (Rim of the World, Baker's Man), Chris Wylde (Young Sheldon, Earth to Echo) and Juliocesar Chavez (The Fluffy Movie, Camp Cool Kids). McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller serve as producers.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up with Cole two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee. Even though he survived, Cole is still haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, which makes his story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie, who is also the only person who believes his story. She convinces him to forget the past and go with her to a party happening at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

A new poster has also been revealed for the sequel, which is just as colorful and bloody as the trailer. This has the makings of a franchise for Netflix as the first one did quite well for them. Well enough to get a sequel anyway. The company has been far more focused on original content, as opposed to licensing shows and movies, in recent years. Generating franchise-worthy titles is a big part of making that work in the long run. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is set to arrive on September 10 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.