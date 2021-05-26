Fennec Shand, who made her live-action debut in ﻿The Mandalorian﻿, got her own poster following the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+﻿.﻿ The episode, titled ﻿Cornered﻿, showcases the bounty hunter throughout. Ming-Na Wen, like Katie Sackhoff, now holds the rare distinction of new characters that feature in both live- action and animated ﻿Star Wars﻿ Disney+ projects.

﻿Cornered﻿ involves Fennec Shand being hired to track down Omega, a female clone and the newest member of the show's titular team. Each member of the group has their own special abilities. However, the new recruit's abilities are yet to be shown. Fennec Shand shows her fighting skills by easily taking on experienced clones Hunter and Wrecker. ﻿

Additionally, she shows her determination and ruthlessness by taking out people who might get in the way of her mission. At the end of a chase involving Hunter, Omega, and Shand, the bounty hunter's target manages to flee capture. However, the cat and mouse game is clearly far from over. As for who hired Fennec Shand, the question remains a mystery. Possible candidates include the Empire, the Kaminoans, or a third party we have yet to see.

As previously mentioned, Ming-Na Wen has appeared in ﻿The Bad Batch﻿ and ﻿The Mandalorian﻿. The post credits scene of the latter hints at a future in another ﻿Star Wars﻿ project. She eliminated all of the guards in Jabba's Palace. Famed bounty hunter Boba Fett then killed Bib Fortuna, who had taken over after the Hutt's death. A tease for ﻿The Book of Boba Fett﻿ then was revealed. In the upcoming show, she will likely fulfill the role of his second in command.

﻿Clips for ﻿The Bad Batch﻿ showed Fennec Shand in action. Before, fans and critics alike were unaware of the character's involvement in the series. ﻿Afterwards, Shand's actor showed obvious enthusiasm. She probably has the same feelings as anyone who works within the franchise. "Do you know how long I've had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen explained to StarWars.com﻿. "This is the first time I've been able to talk about it! Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!... It's a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I'm thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

﻿A producer for the animated series named Jennifer Corbett talked about Fennec's placement in the show in a new interview. "This is a younger Fennec, she's new to the bounty hunting scene and it's an interesting introduction for her." She said to ﻿Radio Times﻿. "She definitely comes in with a bang and proves to be a formidable force. It's been amazing to see her progression. The action that comes with that particular episode... it's really incredible."

Fortunately, for fans, they are likely to see more of the cool bounty hunter in future episodes. Equally fortunate is the fact that the first season is not yet halfway over. As of right now, there are 12 episodes left to be released. Potential future seasons could showcase her as well.﻿Perhaps there will be more posters for other episodes to feature the character. Fans have taken a liking to both Shand and the new series. Combining the two seems to be a winning scenario. The mystery as to who hired the skilled fighter already has people intrigued. Whatever the case, audiences will have to keep tuning in to find out more details.