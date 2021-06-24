A new mid-season trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been released. Disney and Lucasfilm have previewed the back half of the show's inaugural season ahead of the latest episode's release this Friday. The show has focused on the squad of Clone Troopers following the war's end, having departed from the Empire to make their own way. We've also been introduced to a new character in Omega, who has become an integral part of the show. Now, we have a sense of what's on deck in the coming weeks, and it looks like things will be getting a little dark and serious.

The Star Wars trailer picks up with the Bad Batch and Omega traversing the galaxy. They are seemingly getting into some seedy deals to get by while attempting to avoid trouble. In particular, Crosshair, who betrayed the group earlier in the season, is hot on their trail. They also have to worry about bounty hunters and other looming threats. The war may be over but these soldiers still have many battles ahead of them, it would seem.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, aka Clone Force 99, who we first met in The Clone Wars. They are trying to find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War. Members of the group, a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The voice cast for the series includes Dee Bradley Baker, Archie Panjabi, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, Bobby Moynihan, Freddie Prinze Jr., Taran Killiam and Seth Green, among many others. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (T he Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) is on board as co-executive producer, with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer. Rau additionally serves as the supervising director. Corbett is the head writer.

This is just one of many Star Wars shows fans can look forward to on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett arrives in December, and The Mandalorian season 3 is on the way as well. We also have Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, The Acolyte and Lando in the works. The success of The Mandalorian prompted Disney and Lucasfilm to more than double down on a galaxy far, far away on the small screen. Whether or not this show will be picked up for a second season remains to be seen, though it seems like a pretty safe bet. We'll be sure to keep you posted on that front. Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns with new episodes Fridays on the Disney+ streaming app. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.