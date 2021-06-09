Season seven of The Clone Wars﻿ introduced Star Wars fans to the crew of The Bad Batch. ﻿The first four episodes of the season brought these characters into the fold, with the crew later receiving their own spinoff series. However, The Bad Batch were not the only new characters who were introduced in season seven. The latest episode of Star Wars animated series, Decommissioned, featured returning characters from the same season.

The duo that gets it done. See Trace and Rafa Martez in episode six of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch , now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PmA6wDfp3s — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 7, 2021

Rafa and Trace Martell, voiced by Elizabeth Rodriguez and Brigitte Kali, returned in episode 6 of the new animated Star Wars series. The two sisters made their debut in a four-episode story arc in the middle of season seven of The Clone Wars. These episodes also saw the return of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. The arc caught audiences up with Tano after she left the Jedi order. The episodes featured Ahsoka and the sisters in a heist gone wrong, and the three characters have to work together to free themselves from captivity.

In their latest appearance, Rafa and Trace Martell encounter The Bad Batch crew while trying to recover a tactical droid. The Bad Batch had also been hired to receive the tactical droid, and the two teams are initially at odds with one another before uniting after the job goes awry. Trace even saves Omega from a fiery trash compactor. While the Martell sisters were a part of the underground scene in Coruscant, the two appear to be a part of a larger movement, one that may be the early seeds of the rebellion.

At the end of the episode, the sisters are speaking to an unknown hologram on their ship. While the identity is unclear, it's clear that this must be someone working to fight against the Empire. It could be Ahsoka, but Ahsoka at this point is thought to be dead and is in hiding from the Empire after the events of Order 66. It could be a character who is organizing a movement, such as Saw Gerrera or Bail Organa.

The Martell sisters are not the first characters from previous Star Wars show to appear in this series. Fennec Shand, voiced by Ming-Na Wen, made her first animated appearance in episode 3. Shand played an important role in The Mandalorian season 2, and The Bad Batch episode 3 showcased her previous life as a bounty hunter.

The pilot episode of The Bad Batch featured a young Kanan Jarrus, or Caleb Dune, who escaped during Order 66. Jarrus served as the Jedi Master for Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels. Other prequel characters have shown up including Lama Su and Taun We, the Kaminoans responsible for the clone program. Gran Moff Tarkin has also had a villainous role so far in the series as he's trying to create an army with flawless loyalty.

With these posters, it brings up questions of whether we could be seeing more of the Martell sisters on Disney+. Since they are now in the fight against the Empire, they could have more encounters with the bad batch crew down the line. We'll just have to wait and see who exactly the hologram figure is that the sisters were speaking to.